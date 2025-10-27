Super Cup, PKL 12 playoffs continue: Indian Sports LIVE, October 27

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 27, 2025.

What's on today?

Pro Kabaddi League: The PKL 12 playoffs continue in Delhi, where Eliminator 2 will see Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates at 8 PM followed by Qualifier 1 involving Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan at 9 PM.

Football : The Super Cup 2025 will see Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala at 4:30 PM, followed by Sporting Club Delhi vs Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM

Wrestling: The U23 World Wrestling Championships continue in Serbia, with Sujeet in line for gold.

