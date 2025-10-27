The genius of Bellingham and Mbappe decides El Clasico: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

When Jude Bellingham gets the ball, there's nothing much on really. 21 minutes into the first Clasico of the season, the score's 0-0 and Real Madrid have already had a goal ruled out (a bit controversially) for offside and a penalty decision overruled. Having survived the early onslaught, Barcelona have gotten back into the game and found their shape quite well. Which is when Bellingham picks it up just inside the Barca half.

As he goes to the ball, Pedri follows, while that famous Barcelona highline holds. Seeing Fede Valverde go for the one-two and with Bellingham in enough space to give it, though, they drop a bit as he shapes to play it down the right wing.

As this is going on, Kylian Mbappe has stood still. Bellingham, meanwhile, checks himself and turns in a wide arc back inside. Just as he is completing the 180 degrees, the Barca defense steps up again... but it's a split second too late. For the moment Bellingham had his body shaped back inside, Mbappe had set off.

With a touch to set himself, Bellingham faces goalwards and knowing, trusting, that Mbappe will be making the run, he plays a precise ball through the middle of a static Eric Garcia and a haplessly chasing Pau Cubarsi.

Once Mbappe is in behind, there's no one in world football catching him and he calmly traps the ball close to his feet, takes another to get it out and slams a cool finish to the right of Wojciech Szczesny and into the bottom corner.

At first glance the goal is superb, combining the vision of Bellingham and the pace of Mbappe -- but it's the nuances that make it truly great. Valverde bombing forward was a real threat, for too many times this season (and a few last), the Flick highline had been ripped apart by a winger racing in behind on the flanks and cutting it back to a forward in front of the line. Valverde's movement thus meant the centre-backs automatically dropped a couple of meters to prevent Mbappe finding space behind them -- but by standing still, the great centre-forward had found it in front of them.

Bellingham, meanwhile, contributed to all this confusion by faking the pass down the line before turning back in with full knowledge that the more incisive pass was to Mbappe. The skill to execute the pass is awesome, but it's the vision to see it all beforehand that makes it.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe's movement is superb, and so is his finish. At no point does he rush himself, or snatch at it. He knows his pace will buy him time, and he makes full use of that time. None of the touches are hurried, and he delays the shot long enough to make Szczesny commit himself to cover a particular angle, as he knew the goalkeeper would be forced to. When he does shoot, it's got the right mix of direction and power and it's about as unsavable as it gets.

That goal took Mbappe to an elite list: only the third to score in four consecutive Clasicos in the 21st century after Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was his 11th goal of the season, and his 12th in nine matches against Barca. Most importantly, though, it gave Madrid the opening the needed after coming into this one on the back of four straight Clasico losses.

Fermin Lopez would bring it level soon after thanks to a superb Marcus Rashford assist, but Bellingham would prove decisive again, netting his third Clasico winner with a simple tap-in. There would be handbags and a throwback fracas after the match, mostly prompted by Madrid players taking unkindly to Lamine Yamal's comments pre-match as the match ended 2-1, and Madrid took a five-point lead atop LaLiga, and that would take most of the post-match headlines.

When it really mattered, though, it was the genius of the opening goal that decided the match. And so, for the little nuances that made it and the sheer significance of it, Bellingham and Mbappe take our moment of the weekend.