Shaka Hislop talks about Manchester United's 'absolute 180' change from three weeks ago that led them to bag a 4-2 win vs. Brighton under Ruben Amorim. (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Pirates will be desperate to avoid a second tournament exit in the span of half a week when they host Magesi in the Carling Knockout Cup on Tuesday.

Pirates were dumped out of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round by Saint-Éloi Lupopo on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw. It was a particularly bitter pill to swallow given that they battled their way back from a 3-0 loss in Lubumbashi to level the tie, only to capitulate on spot-kicks.

Their domestic cup form has been superb, however. Pirates are the only traditional "big three" team standing in the Carling Knockout after Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns both suffered penalty shootout defeats after 0-0 draws in the last 16. Amakhosi fell to Stellenbosch, while Miguel Cardoso's side were stunned by Marumo Gallants.

Since the tournament - essentially South Africa's League Cup featuring all 16 Premiership teams - returned after COVID-19 in the 2023-24 season after a four year absence; there have been no champions from among the three biggest clubs in South African football.

Stellenbosch won their first ever major trophy in the first edition after Carling Black Label replaced Telkom as the title sponsor. Magesi won theirs in 2024.

Stellenbosch will round off the quarter-finals on Wednesday night against Marumo Gallants.

Orlando Pirates's Tshepang Moremi Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Orlando Pirates vs Magesi

Tuesday, October 28, 19:00 CAT

Venue: Orlando Stadium, Soweto

Last season's shock winners of the Carling Knockout Cup face a tricky visit to high-flying Orlando Pirates. Magesi will be hoping that Pirates' fixture congestion gives them the upper hand for this clash.

Former Pirates boss Owen da Gama's side already upset AmaZulu 3-2 in the first round and followed up with a 2-1 Betway Premiership win over TS Galaxy, standing them in good stead for this fixture.

Despite being breached in Lubumbashi, Pirates have kept clean sheets for seven successive domestic games and will be counting on their solid defence and in-form goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to guide them to a first League Cup title since 2011.

Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch

Wednesday, October 29, 19:00 CAT

Venue: Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein

After their upset wins over Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs respectively, Gallants and Stellies will round off the Carling Knockout quarter-finals with a clash in Bloemfontein.

Steve Barker's side are in need of a cup run after a difficult start to the league season. They made the MTN8 final, but lost to Orlando Pirates for the second year running.

However, Stellies have been handed a reprieve by recent wins over Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership (4-3 in Barker's 300th game in charge last week), and subsequently, 15 de Agosto in the CAF Confederation Cup (4-1 to book Stellies' group stage spot).

Marumo Gallants made the final of the 2021-22 Nedbank Cup. They were semi-finalists in the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup, with Stellies making the last four two years later.

Both of these teams have proven they have what it takes to punch above their weight and will be hungry to put themselves on the brink of making more history.

Other quarter-finals:

Richards Bay 3-1 Durban City

Golden Arrows 2-1 TS Galaxy