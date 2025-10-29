Open Extended Reactions

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has named an experienced side for the Test against Japan in London on Nov. 1, but has included squad debutant Zachary Porthen in the starting XV.

Porthen, who got his maiden call up to the squad after captaining the Junior Boks last year, will start at prop, making him the youngest to start at that position for the Boks in the professional era.

Erasmus explained why he'd named the rookie as a started this early on in his career with the world champions: "He proved at Vodacom United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match.

"Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

"At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him."

Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse returns. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Erasmus was also pleased to note that six players in the team played their club rugby in Japan, making them familiar with the opposition, on what is neutral turf at Twickenham.

Rassie added of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel: "Six players in the group are currently plying their trade in Japan, and we believe their experience of playing in that league and either with or against some of their players will be a bonus for us, but I'm sure Japan will also tap into their knowledge of those players as they prepare for the match.

"It is also good to have a few players back in the mix after missing a few games due to various reasons, and one can sense their excitement to be back in the squad, so we felt this is the best team we could field against a quality Japan outfit, who will want to make a strong point against us."

Returning for the first time in a long while is Kurt-Lee Arendse, who missed the last five Tests due to injury, while Gerhard Steenkamp will play his first Test of 2025.

Springboks team:

15 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath)

14 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

9 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

7 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks)

5 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)

4 RG Snyman (Leinster)

3 Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers)

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

18 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

19 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

20 Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

22 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners)