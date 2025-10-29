Open Extended Reactions

Just a few months after claiming a record 10th African title, Nigeria's Super Falcons have qualified for the next edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, after a 3-1 aggregate win over Benin Republic.

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre was at the back post unmarked to guide in a looping header for her first international goal, as the Super Falcons were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by the visiting Amazons in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons, who had won the first leg 2-0 days earlier in the Togolese city of Lome, looked like they were going to run rampant against the Beninoise, but a plethora of missed opportunities meant they could not add to their tally.

They were left stunned when Yasminath Djibril struck the ball high and above goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the net from a free-kick on the left, for the equalizer.

The win means the Nigerians keep up their record of being at every African tournament, and are also on course to continue their record of being one of only seven countries to have been at every FIFA Women's World Cup since the first edition in 1991. The others are USA, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Brazil and Japan.

But to get there, they have some kinks to iron out...

Missed opportunities will cost them

This was a game that could have easily had five or six goals but for all the missed opportunities.

With the tie all but won in the first leg, coach Justin Madugu switched up his starting line-up, handing Asisat Oshoala a starting role, and she was first to threaten the Amazons' rearguard, who had to spiritedly clear their lines after captain Rasheedat Ajibade freed Oshoala within the opening eight minutes.

Plumptre's goal came five minutes later. The ubiquitous Esther Okoronkwo delivering the corner kick, and the defender finishing it off.

But the game degenerated into a litany of misses. Oshoala missed narrowly with a header from another Okoronkwo delivery, Alozie also headed just over from Oshoala's cross, Okoronkwo hit the side netting from a free kick, all in the first half.

Esther Okoronkwo has been a key part of Nigeria's excellent year. Super Falcons/Instagram

In the second half, Folashade Ijamilusi missed from close range after goalkeeper Sourakatou Alassane uncharacteristically dropped the ball, and the goalkeeper saved from Ajibade and again from Ijamilusi after a combination play with substitute Joy Omewa.

Was this just a bad day at the office, or the Super Falcons really have finishing problems? Omewa is a prolific club scorer, Ihezuo leads the CONCACAF W Champions League scoring, Ijamilusi is a deadly finisher, and Asisat is, well Asisat.

That is plenty of firepower upfront for the African champions to not have come away from this with a blow out win and should be a matter of concern for Madugu going into the WAFCON next year.

Benin prove talent gap is closing in Africa

Trying to remember a time when the Super Falcons drew a WAFCON qualifying game at home, against a 'smaller' side, is a near impossible task. Especially when they were not playing against rivals like Ghana, South Africa or even Cameroon.

There was a time when the idea of the Super Falcons drawing, let alone losing a game at home was almost unconscionable. When they lost to Ghana at the 2002 tournament in Warri, it felt like the end of the world. But all things must come to an end, and gradually, that dominance has eased.

Benin showed how dangerous they could be in the first leg, especially with the pace and strength of Yenidou Gandonou, who looked more than menacing in the first leg, testing Nnadozie at least twice and hitting the woodwork once.

This time, she forced more saves from the Brighton & Hove stopper. But she was not alone in testing the Nigerian goaltender, who had to stretch full length to push away a shot from 25 yards by Yolande Gnammi.

Djibril's goal was just reward for the Amazons, and they could have had more. They played with no fear, and looked to test the Falcons on transition at every opportunity, and it is no surprise.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been at Brighton this season after years in France. Kya Banasko - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Like other countries, Benin have also tapped on a combination of players born abroad and those playing in Europe and elsewhere.

While many of their squad play in Benin, the slim majority play abroad, from France (6), to Germany (1) to Morocco (3). That is 10 players out of an 18-player squad. It is a clear sign that the times have changed. Teams are levelling up, attracting more talented players, and closing the gap.

It will not be long before the likes of Benin are actively challenging Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and others. WAFCON is shaping up to be a fun ride, and the Super Falcons would do well to understand that a place at the World Cup is not guaranteed.

Still no contract for Madugu...

Speaking about how Nigeria cannot afford to take any chances going into WAFCON next year, that is exactly what they are doing. Head coach Madugu, who took over the team after the departure of Randy Waldrum, remains in an interim capacity.

The NFF have not formally confirmed him as the substantive Super Falcons coach, and neither has he been given a proper contract.

Despite leading the team to that 10th WAFCON title, Madugu has not been offered a contract, and continues to work on a game by game basis. It is unclear if the NFF have any plans to address that situation. Madugu himself has not raised the issue, at least not publicly.

As if that was not enough, the players have reportedly yet to receive the cash rewards promised them by the government for winning the last championship.

Certainly not the way to go for a country that has designs on an unprecedented 11th title.