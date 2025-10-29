South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana's stoppage time goal against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday night secured a 1-0 win and saw Banyana Banyana qualify for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
It was certainly not a vintage performance from the former WAFCON champions, but Kgatlana's experience saved the day. It was her first match back for Banyana since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons six months ago.
Her goal meant that Banyana qualified for WAFCON with a 2-1 aggregate win over the DRC, after a 1-1 first leg draw. In that match, the South Africans had to do without Kgatlana and three other Mexico-based players.
Before the clash, Kgatlana had sold SABC Sport that she was pleased to be back with the team: "It's amazing, and always an honour to come back and represent the country. I'm in good spirits, I'm healthy, and for me that's very important to be able to add up to what the team needs of me.
"Everything is fine and thank you to the federation, and also my club because I was absent for a very long time with my club. Thank you for the support that they have given me to be able to focus on the things that I needed to do."
Meanwhile, current WAFCON champions Nigeria also qualified for the next tournament in Morocco, drawing 1-1 with Benin Republic on Tuesday to win their tie 3-1 on aggregate.