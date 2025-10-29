Open Extended Reactions

South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana's stoppage time goal against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday night secured a 1-0 win and saw Banyana Banyana qualify for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

It was certainly not a vintage performance from the former WAFCON champions, but Kgatlana's experience saved the day. It was her first match back for Banyana since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons six months ago.

Her goal meant that Banyana qualified for WAFCON with a 2-1 aggregate win over the DRC, after a 1-1 first leg draw. In that match, the South Africans had to do without Kgatlana and three other Mexico-based players.