South Africa's Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates released their new third kit, by Adidas, on Tuesday, and fans of the Buccaneers were full of praise for the light blue and pink strip.

According to Pirates, the kit was inspired by the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto, "a landmark that stands as a symbol of Soweto pride, community, and artistic expression."

The kit made its debut in the Carling Knockout Cup clash against Magesi on Tuesday night, which the Bucs won 2-1.

Comments on social media ranged from "I WANT IT NOOOW!!!! I can't wait for the 14th!" to "Why only have limited unit's of such beautiful stuff?"

Not everyone was a fan though, with one commenter adding: " Who pi**ed off Adidas?? Because this is anger..."

Fans will need to get cracking to secure one of the ice-blue jerseys though, as it will only be a limited release from Nov. 14, online at www.orlandopiratesfc.com and adidas.co.za.