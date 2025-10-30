Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off their second straight Rugby Championship title, South Africa's Springboks will face Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with the team arguably as high as it has ever been.

Just over 10 years ago, the warning lights were flashing for South African rugby as the Boks lost 34-32 to Japan in Brighton in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Heyneke Meyer still ultimately led the team to third place at that tournament, but in Allister Coetzee's first year in 2016, they won only four out of 12 games.

At the time, it seemed unthinkable that they would win the next two World Cups. Now, having done so, they are proving that they can dominate the cycles in between. This year was the first time in history that they retained the Rugby Championship - even dating back to the Tri-Nations era.

Crucially, there is a strong pipeline of talented players coming through to replace those who have served the Springboks with distinction since Rassie Erasmus took over as Director of Rugby in 2017.

The Springboks have already settled a score with Japan, beating them in the build up to and then again during the 2019 World Cup - which the Brave Blossoms hosted. South Africa won 41-7 in a pre-tournament warm-up game and then 26-3 during the quarter-finals.

However, this is the Boks' first opportunity to beat Japan in England since the humiliation of 2015 in the same country.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, November 1 at 6:10PM CAT (4:10 PM GMT)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport

Breakout star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrates winning the Rugby Championship with fellow Springboks in early October. David Rogers/Getty Images

Stats:

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will play his 99th Test for South Africa.

South Africa and Japan have only faced each other three times, with Japan winning the first encounter in 2015 and the Springboks triumphing twice in 2019. Eddie Jones, who secured Japan's only win over South Africa, has returned as the Brave Blossoms' head coach.

Team News:

Erasmus has named a strong team for this game, but is also tinkering with his lineup in trademark fashion midway through the World Cup cycle.

Winger Kurt-Lee Arendse and lock Lood de Jager return to the starting XV after injuries. Franco Mostert returns at openside flanker after missing the decisive Rugby Championship win over Argentina, which clinched the title, due to a family bereavement.

Zachary Porthen makes his debut for the Springboks - becoming the youngest prop to represent them in a Test in the professional era.

"He proved at Vodacom United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match," said Erasmus.

"Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week, but we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him, and we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

"At this level, you have to sink or swim, so although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him."

Springboks team:

15 Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath)

14 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

9 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers)

8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

7 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks)

5 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)

4 RG Snyman (Leinster)

3 Zachary Porthen (DHL Stormers)

2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls)

17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

18 Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

19 Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

20 Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

22 Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners)