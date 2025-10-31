PKL Final; Kolkata Derby in Super Cup; Lakshya, Ayush, Kiran, Rakshitha in Hylo Open QFs: Indian Sports LIVE, October 31

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

October is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on October 31, 2025.

What's on today?

Football : The Super Cup 2025 will see Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC at 4:30 PM, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC at 7:30 PM.

PKL: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League reaches its climax with the final between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan. [7:30 PM]

Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, Rakshitha Ramraj in Hylo Open quarterfinals.

Tennis: Indians in action at the Chennai Open WTA 250 event

What happened yesterday?