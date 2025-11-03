Open Extended Reactions

Racheal Kundananji and Thembi Kgatlana returned to their brilliant best in October with superb performances for club and country.

Kundananji fired Zambia to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, while Kgatlana did the same for Banyana Banyana.

Elsewhere, there were several standout performances in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and UEFA Women's Champions League (both of which air on ESPN's channels in Africa, as well as on Disney+ in South Africa).

1. Racheal Kundananji, Bay FC

Kundananji had begun to rediscover her NWSL form in September. October was a continuation, as she assisted Taylor Huff's goal in the 1-1 draw with Seattle Reign.

Kundananji has been a bright light for Bay FC once again this season, but the team itself had a poor season, finishing 13th, so second-last, in the NWSL regular season standings, with only four wins in 26.

To be fair, half the league was fairly abject as only half reached double figures in the W column, but one can't help but wonder if the Zambian's once record-breaking talents are being wasted in San Jose. Her previous strike partner, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, has already taken her talents to Saudi Arabia.

However, her finest moments of the month came in Zambia's two-legged WAFCON qualifier against Namibia. Spearheading the attack in the absence of the injured Barbra Banda, Kundananji scored a hat-trick to earn Copper Queens a 4-2 first leg win in Johannesburg.

Kundananji scored again in the second leg as Zambia claimed a 3-0 win - meaning that in total, she scored four of their goals across a 7-2 two-legged win.

Racheal Kundananji was in full flight for Zambia in October, and tried her level best for Bay FC as their NWSL season stuttered to a close. Elysia Su/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

2. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

Kgatlana arrived at South Africa's WAFCON qualifier against DR Congo in fine form already. She had scored for Mexico's Tigres in their 3-0 win over Puebla and then twice in a 5-1 win over Atlético de San Luis.

Subsequently - after a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa - Kgatlana stepped up with a stoppage time winner in Johannesburg to send South Africa through to the WAFCON 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.

Already off to a fine start in November with a goal in the 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul that secured the top seed in the playoffs for Tigres, Kgatlana is likely to be decisive in their Liguilla hopes. UANL will play Juárez in the quarter-finals.

On loan from Bayern Munich, Imade took some time finding her best form for Sociedad this season. However, October was the month she hit her stride.

A goal against Costa Adeje Tenerife was followed by braces against Granada and Eibar. Imade looks set to be among the top players in November, too, having started the month with a sensational winner in a 1-0 victory over Barcelona.

Eligible for Nigeria, Morocco and Spain, Imade is on the radar of Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu.

Ivory Coast striker Rosemonde Kouassi scored a brace for Washington Spirit against San Diego Wave in the NWSL in early October. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The Ivory Coast fell short of WAFCON qualification, but at club level, Kouassi is in red hot form for the Washington Spirit.

October started off with a bang for the 23-year-old forward as her brace earned a 2-1 win over San Diego Wave. In the CONCACAF Champions Cup, she scored the second goal and assisted Gift Monday for the third in a 4-0 win over Monterrey.

Côte d'Ivoire's two-legged second round WAFCON qualifier against Senegal went to penalties after two 0-0 draws and although Kouassi converted her spot kick, the team was ultimately eliminated. However, she continues to establish herself as one of Africa's brightest stars despite the occasional setback.

5. Joy Omewa, Fortuna Hjørring

In the Nigeria squad and in our rankings, Omewa's form has simply become too impressive to ignore. She netted five times in October - hitting the back of the net twice against KoldingQ and once each against Brøndby, Vorskla Poltava and Nordsjælland.

Fortuna Hjørring were eliminated in the Champions League in September - before the league phase began- despite Omewa's goalscoring form extending to their qualifying campaign. However, they remain in contention for the Europa Cup.

play 1:11 Barcelona or OL Lyonnes - Who are the early UWCL favourites? Lianne Sanderson explains which Women's Champions League team looks the strongest.

6. Tabitha Chawinga, Lyon

One of the headline names in the UEFA Women's Champions League, the elder Chawinga sister featured in Lyon's 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Domestically, she scored and provided an assist in an 8-1 drubbing of Lens to start the month. Chawinga followed up with another goal and assist in a 6-1 win over Nantes. To start off November, she has already bagged a vital winner in a 1-0 victory over Paris FC.

Lyon sit top of the table after six games with a perfect 18 points and they also have two wins from two in the UWCL league phase.

7. Esther Okoronkwo, AFC Toronto

Okoronkwo scored one goal and set up another over the course of Nigeria's 3-1 aggregate win over Benin across two legs.

At club level, she is in superb form for AFC Toronto and started November with a vital assist in a 2-0 Northern Super League semifinal first leg win over Montreal Roses.

8. Chinwendu Ihezuo, Pachuca

Ihezuo scored the first goal in Nigeria's 2-0 first leg win over Benin before Okoronkwo added the other and the second leg subsequently finished in a draw to send the Super Falcons through to defend their WAFCON crown.

At club level, she scored for Pachuca in a 1-1 CONCACAF Champions Cup draw with Orlando Pride. She also netted the opener in a 2-1 win over Chivas Guadalajara. Pachuca will face Cruz Azul in the Liguilla quarter-finals after narrowly missing out on top spot in the regular season to Kgatlana's Tigres UANL.

Nnadozie's bright start at Brighton continues and the Super Falcons shot-stopper was one of five nominees for FA WSL Save of the Month.

Her stop against Tottenham from Eveliina Summanen's free-kick in a 1-0 defeat had her in the running. However, Daphne van Domselaar's save for Arsenal - incidentally against Brighton - earned her the prize. Brighton sit seventh in the league at the time of writing.

October was not quite as prolific for Temwa as other months have been. However, she managed to score in the 2-0 win over Gotham to take her tally for the season to 15 - making her the Golden Boot for the NWSL yet again.

Last season, she became the first player in league history to reach 20 goals but it was Barbra Banda's Orlando Pride who won the title. This season appears to be the perfect opportunity for Chawinga to set the record straight and succeed at team level as well as on an individual basis.