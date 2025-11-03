Carreras goes Carlos: Real Madrid defender channels club legend with thunderbolt: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

The game was almost done. Real Madrid were leading 3-0 against a Valencia side in the relegation zone. The Bernabeu was a little bit flat. Three first half goals had already sealed the match, and Madrid had shifted down a gear in the second half.

In the 82nd minute of the game, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras decided to channel his inner Roberto Carlos and bring the Bernabeu to life. A hammer of a strike later, Carreras had scored his first ever goal for the club he supported as a child and made some within the Bernabeu (including Florentino Perez) relive a diminutive Brazilian club legend.

In 2020, then known with his paternal surname, a 17-year-old Alvaro Fernandez left Real Madrid's academy to join Manchester United's youth program. The LaLiga giants weren't too perturbed -- Alvaro showed no signs of ever living up to his idols -- Marcelo and Roberto Carlos.

His time in England was mixed -- despite impressing with the Man Utd U-23 setup, (even being named their MVP), the left-back was never afforded a senior appearance. He made the bench on a couple of occasions, was loaned out to Preston North End, Granada and then Benfica, with the Portuguese club having an optional purchase clause of six million. A figure that Manchester United will only look back on with regret.

Come the summer of 2024, Benfica had no doubts and exercised that option. Now adopting his maternal surname, Carreras went on to grow by leaps and bounds. Madrid came calling once more and parted with 50 million to secure his services. Xabi Alonso was in need of a solution at left-back, with Ferland Mendy perennially injured, Fran Garcia not up to snuff and David Alaba getting woefully found out in the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal last season.

Enter Carreras.

Alonso trusted the 22-year-old right from the off, as Carreras began the season with aplomb. Using his pace and positional nous to tie up opposition wingers, he represented a secure platform for Vinicius Jr. and others in the Madrid squad (hardly the greatest support defensively) to have their freedom. That Carreras also married that defensive stability by being one of the most progressive passers in the Madrid team was simply the cherry on top of the icing.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras celebrates after scoring against Valencia CF. Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Galician-born defender played in all but eight minutes of Madrid's league games, and the only rest he'd had this season was being on the bench against Kairat Almaty in the UCL. He'd quickly become one of Alonso's most trusted lieutenants on the pitch and then capped it off with a stunning performance in what all Madrid players are judged in --El Clasico.

The Bernabeu faithful ought not to have been surprised -- Carreras had more than held his own against a certain Lamine Yamal for Benfica in the 2024-25 UCL season. El Clasico, however, would be a tougher task, with the spotlight on him facing up to the trickiest (and arguably, best) right-winger in the world. Carreras didn't let Yamal breathe, stifling him to such an extent that the Barcelona wonderkid was left frustrated after the ball was nicked off his toes for the umpteenth time.

Alright, Carreras could do the defensive work. But to truly be appreciated by the Bernabeu, who've watched some of the greatest left-backs of all time, he'd have to score.

Rodrygo, with the ball at his feet in the 82nd minute against Valencia, did what he always does. He left the Valencia right-back Jesus Vazquez for dead, before cutting inside and letting fly. Eray Comert had positioned himself well, however, and blocked the effort, with the ball cannoning off his body towards Carreras, who picked it up on the edge of the box.

A great first touch to control the ball was followed by an ever better one, as Carreras skipped past an incoming Andre Almeida with a clever feint and drove forward into the box. He looked up, and there was only the opposite top corner to aim for, and not even much time left to do so.

Carreras wound his foot back and hammered a strike, so true that the ball took off like a bullet and had so much power behind it that it did not deviate. One of the broadcast camera angles happened to be right behind the defender's shot and the purity of the strike was all too obvious. It took less than a second, but the ball was soon booming into that opposite top corner.

The Bernabeu came back to life, and the words on everyone's lips were 'Have we found another Roberto Carlos?'

When that same question was put to him by the club's broadcast after the game, Carreras played it down, saying "These things are instinctive; they have to come from within. I'm very happy to have scored my first goal in this shirt. Like Roberto Carlos? That's another level entirely, isn't it! It's a source of pride... I always dreamed of coming here. It's crazy to play at the Bernabeu."

For bringing the Bernabeu back to life by channeling his inner Roberto Carlos, Alvaro Carreras takes ESPN's Moment of the Weekend.