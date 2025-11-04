Open Extended Reactions

Democratic Republic of Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe have confirmed that one of their supporters was killed during Sunday's Linafoot derby against FC Saint-Etoi Lupopo, after being struck by a machete.

According to a statement issued by the five-time African champions TP Mazembe on Monday, one of their fans was confirmed dead after the incident, which occurred during Sunday's derby in Lubumbashi's Kenya suburb.

"TP Mazembe expresses its deep sadness following the death of one of its supporters, which occurred this Sunday, November 2nd, at the Frederic Kibassa-Maliba Stadium," began the statement, which was received by ESPN on Monday.

"He was struck in the head by a machete. The victim, rushed to the stadium's sports medicine centre, succumbed to his injuries before being transferred to the morgue at Kenya Hospital Center, pending full identification by his family and the relevant authorities.

"TPM strongly condemns this act of violence, which is contrary to the values of sport, and calls on the competent authorities to shed full light on this tragedy."

The club's president -- Congolese politician and businessman Moise Katumbi -- also offered his "deepest condolences" to the deceased man's family and to the broader Mazembe community.

Sunday's Lubumbashi derby saw Lupopo come back from a goal down to win 2-1 in the 87th minute with Ravel Djoumekou's late winner.

The goal prompted furious scenes of celebration among the home fans at the 20,000-capacity stadium, while Mazembe supporters appeared to fight between themselves and rip up the facility's seats before throwing them onto the pitch.

It's not clear whether the supporter impacted was directly targeted by someone wielding a machete or whether the weapon was thrown as a projectile and the fan was unfortunate enough to be struck incidentally. ESPN has reached out to Mazembe's Communications team for further information.

ESPN also has received images of the deceased, who was laid out in a blood-stained Mazembe kit with his head wound treated with a wrap-around bandage, as well as footage of supporters from both sides receiving medical treatment in the stadium following altercations.

African football has a bloody history of stadium deaths, with fan misbehaviour, overzealous politicking, inadequate facilities, inappropriate security and poor crowd control among the factors leading to a series of deadly incidents across the continent.

In recent years, fans in South Africa, Madagascar, Malawi, Senegal and other countries have died attending fixtures, while the continent's worst loss of life remains the 2001 Accra Sports Stadium tragedy in Ghana, where 127 supporters died as police fired tear gas into the stands during a league game.