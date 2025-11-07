Gukesh, Arjun, Pragg in World Cup third round: Indian Sports LIVE, November 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 7, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa are among the Indians in action in the third round of the FIDE World Cup in Goa.
What happened yesterday?
FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi won their tie-break games in the second round.
Football: Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 to qualify for the Super Cup semifinal, while Sporting Club Delhi played out a 2-2 draw against Rajasthan United in an inconsequential match.