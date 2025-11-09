Indians in action at Chess World Cup, Shooting World Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, November 9

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 9, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: Vidit Gujrathi, Karthik Venkataraman and Narayanan S will be the Indians in action in Tiebreaks ahead of the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup in Goa.
Shooting: The ISSF World Championship continue with Indian medal chances in 10m air rifle mixed team event.
Archery: The Asian Archery Championships begin in Dhaka
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Gukesh knocked out of World Cup in 3rd round; Arjun, Praggnanandhaa among Indians still in fray
Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan wins bronze at World Championships
Football: Mohun Bagan halt football activities, EB appeal BCCI for financial help amid ISL crisis
Football: Crispin Chettri names 25 probables for India senior women's camp
Chess: Raahul VS becomes India's 91st Grandmaster
Hockey: Sanjay to captain India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025
Tennis: Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president