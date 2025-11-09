        <
          Indians in action at Chess World Cup, Shooting World Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, November 9

          Vidit Gujrathi. PTI Photo via FIDE/Michal Walusza
          • ESPN staffNov 9, 2025, 03:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 9, 2025.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: Vidit Gujrathi, Karthik Venkataraman and Narayanan S will be the Indians in action in Tiebreaks ahead of the fourth round of the FIDE World Cup in Goa.

          • Shooting: The ISSF World Championship continue with Indian medal chances in 10m air rifle mixed team event.

          • Archery: The Asian Archery Championships begin in Dhaka

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Gukesh knocked out of World Cup in 3rd round; Arjun, Praggnanandhaa among Indians still in fray

          • Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan wins bronze at World Championships

          • Football: Mohun Bagan halt football activities, EB appeal BCCI for financial help amid ISL crisis

          • Football: Crispin Chettri names 25 probables for India senior women's camp

          • Chess: Raahul VS becomes India's 91st Grandmaster

          • Hockey: Sanjay to captain India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

          • Tennis: Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president