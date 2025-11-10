Open Extended Reactions

Puma and the Confédération Africaine de Football ('CAF') unveiled the match ball for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday - featuring red and green patterns inspired by Morocco's zellij art form.

Zellij is a traditional mosaic art that uses hand-cut, hand-glazed tiles to weave together geometric patterns. It is believed to have spread across the western Islamic world from around the 10th century.

Drawing on this tradition and their underlying Orbita 6 technology, Puma's ITRI has been decorated using the colours of the Moroccan national team.

The ball - retailing at a recommended price of €130.00 - features star geometry, which is intended to symbolise ambition, light, and the pursuit of excellence on a continental stage.

Petal shapes are intended to symbolise celebration, growth and the festive spirit of the AFCON, while circular symmetry represents 24 African countries coming together for the tournament.

CAF/Puma - Supplied

Mohamed Ghonemi, Creative Development Manager at CAF, said: "Created for the rhythm of African football, the AFCON 2025 ball brings together art, motion, and a design shaped by African spirit and Moroccan craftsmanship.

"It's been a privilege to collaborate with PUMA on something that unites every nation at the tournament through a shared sense of connection."

Peter Dangl, Director EEMEA Distribution at PUMA, said: "We're proud to unveil the ITRI ball - the official match ball of AFCON 2025 and a true symbol of African football's spirit.

"Combining Moroccan artistry with advanced performance technology, ITRI celebrates both the host nation's heritage and the unity of the continent. Our collaboration with CAF reflects PUMA's lasting commitment to African football and the communities that bring it to life."

Morocco are the favourites for the AFCON in their country from December 21 to January 18.

The Atlas Lions are expected to face strong challenges from the likes of Algeria, Egypt, Senegal and South Africa, as well as defending champions Côte d'Ivoire - who won the 2023 AFCON on home soil in early 2024.