Luis Diaz redefines football's impossible angles with stunning goal: Moment of the Week

It's Josip Stanisic's reaction that frames it all.

When he exchanges a quick one-two with Luis Diaz at the edge of the Union Berlin box, he knows he's desperately overhit the return and reacts the way someone who's made an elementary mistake in the face of a big opportunity does... both hands raised to his forehead in the universally understood way that screams, 'Oh! No!'

With Bayern Munich, a team that had won all of their 16 matches previously this season, trailing 0-1 in Berlin, Stanisic knew what a great chance he'd butchered. Diaz's run had been superb, catching two Berlin defenders flat-footed, and racing into space inside the box at the perfect angle to curl the return first time into the far bottom corner, Thierry Henry style. Except the weight of Stanisic's pass sent him scrambling for it, in what the Croatian full-back thought was a futile chase... it was going to be a goal kick, surely. 'Ugh', 'Oh! No!'

Diaz, though, has that innate South American baller quality of thinking that no situation is unsalvageable. Racing after the wayward pass, he slid, somehow keeping it in bounds. With Jannik Haberer -- one of the defenders he'd left in his wake during the initial run - closing in, the best he could have hoped for was a corner, surely. As Diaz wriggled on the ground, turning a full 180 mid-slide and getting onto his feet facing the goal, Haberer rushed in. Diaz, though, was prepared. With one knee still on the ground, he poked the ball along the byline with his right - catching Haberer (who was probably expecting it to be played off his shins for a corner) off guard once again.

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal against Union Berlin (notice Josip Stanisic's reaction in the background) Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As he poked it, he also got fully off the ground, and racing onto the ball -- suddenly in acres of space - he saw an opportunity. The angle was ridiculous, the kind that would only make sense to the likes of Marco van Basten, the kind that good football coaches tell you to square it back into the middle from. Diaz, though, sensed an opening.

Lucho's 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 gets better with every angle! 🤩 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RrXTOgXynN - FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) November 9, 2025

His slide and retrieval and quick turn had all befuddled Berlin, and while they remained a little stunned, he saw his chance. With Frederik Ronnow bending a bit to cover his low near post angle as well as the more probably square ball across the face of the goal, there was an opening, a narrow one - if Diaz aimed for the roof of the net, squeezing the ball to the right of the keeper's head. It was an outrageous angle, but it was an angle.

Naturally a direct player who likes to take the shortest route to goal, Diaz was also in some form (10 goals and 5 assists in 16 games before this) since joining Bayern this summer, and that helped make up his mind. When a player that direct has confidence on his side, the will to try to the outrageous is rather unstoppable, and that's exactly what happened.

In one sweeping motion, he curl-hammered the ball past the right ear of Ronnow, sending it thundering into the roof of the net at the far top corner of the Berlin goal.

From chasing the lost cause to rifling it into the roof of the net, it had taken just three seconds, Diaz's imagination working at hyper speed to work out the possibilities and then execute the one that made the most sense to him.

As he wheeled away in celebration, Stanisic's hands were back on his head, his reaction framing the scene again, but this time in the universally understood, 'Oh my goodness me, what have I just seen?' manner.

The game ended 2-2, a late Harry Kane equaliser protecting Bayern's unbeaten streak (even if the winning one ended), but for creating a moment where everyone watching went from 'Oh! No' to 'Oh my goodness me, what have I just seen?' Luiz Dias takes our Moment of the Weekend.