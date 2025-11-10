Heading into AFCON, on the back of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa have developed a winning instinct that was lacking before, says defender Thabo Moloisane. (1:11)

South Africa defender Thabo Moloisane has credited Bafana Bafana players' vast experience in CAF inter-club competitions for the 'winning mentality' in Hugo Broos' squad as they head towards AFCON.

Bafana Bafana have gone from failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations four years ago to being among the favourites for the upcoming tournament in Morocco (December 21 - January 18). They have also qualified for the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Stellenbosch FC centre-back Moloisane was impressed by the psychological approach to challenges within the national team, which consists mostly of players from regular CAF Champions League participants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

"When I went to my first [national team] camp last year in March, that's the first thing that I picked up - the winning mentality. It's something that I think I took and I tried to drive here in our group [at Stellenbosch]," the centre-back told ESPN.

"The winning mentality is the most important thing. Even when it's tough in the national team, the guys playing for Pirates and Sundowns - they know that we can still come out. We have the quality to do that.

"That's something I have tried to drive with our team as well at Stellies - [the mentality that] it does not matter how difficult it is; it does not matter the scoreline and it does not matter if we concede first. With the quality we have, we can always come back and win games or even just not lose."

South Africa defender Thabo Moloisane is enjoying being in camp with Bafana players and learning from head coach Hugo Broos. Thabo Moloisane/Instagram

At club level, bruising CAF Confederation Cup knockout stage ties against Egypt's Zamalek and Tanzania's Simba SC last season were major learning curves for Moloisane. Stellenbosch stunned Zamalek 1-0 in Cairo after a 0-0 first leg draw in the quarter-finals. Against Simba in the semis, they came up short - losing 1-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home.

"I'd probably say the Zamalek game... and the Simba game," Moloisane said when asked which games in recent years have taught him the most.

"You just see the importance of critical phases of the game. If you look at our goal against Zamalek, it was towards the end. Playing away; immediately - especially as a defender - you know they are going to throw the sink. It teaches you how to manage difficult situations playing away.

"With the Simba game - especially playing at home - that's where you actually see that you can be on top of teams but if we don't score, we're not going to win the game... I could also say that we were just a little bit unlucky. We got good chances.

"I think I would probably say what is at stake [is different to Betway Premiership games]. In the Betway Premiership, you see the importance of points, the importance of winning games, the importance of not being behind in games.

"Once you have that unlocked, going to the CAF [tournaments] - it's easy to know and believe that we can keep a clean sheet. We are under pressure playing away, but because we are used to the pressure here at home of knowing that you are first fighting for your livelihoods here at home; when you get to difficult games like that, you trust and you know we've kept clean sheets before and we can do it again."

Moloisane has found himself linked with a move away from Stellenbosch since his Bafana breakthrough. He is in the last year of his contract and aged 26, he appears to be entering his best years.

Moloisane has been linked with Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates in particular have been heavily linked with his services, and he has history with Sundowns after coming through their youth structures.

He began his professional career at Cape Town All Stars in 2020. At the time, they played in the second-tier National First Division. It was a fresh start for Moloisane in more ways than one.

He said of his mindset at the time: "I could say probably at the time before I went to Cape Town All Stars, my love for football [had become] non-existent. As youngsters, we felt at the time that we deserved a little bit more opportunities.

"When Cape Town All Stars came at the time, funnily enough, I was going through a heartbreak from dating. I was coming to just see if I could touch base again with football.

"Luckily, I got to a group that was new - guys that were really open. The first year was just about fun to be honest. As time went by, I didn't even realise that I had found my love for the game again.

"In my second season, we finished third. That was probably one of my good years as a professional footballer as well. The love for the game definitely came back when I was at Cape Town All Stars."

Thabo Moloisane trains with PSL side Stellenbosch FC. Thabo Moloisane/Stellenbosch FC - Instagram

Moloisane added that he was "grateful" to Mamelodi Sundowns for allowing him to take the loan move he wanted, which later turned into a permanent transfer. Moloisane even captained Cape Town All Stars, but was soon on to pastures new at Maritzburg United - his first crack at top-flight football.

The centre-back faced a baptism of fire in the top flight in a 2022-23 season which ended in relegation. Right when he was at his lowest in footballing terms since his Sundowns exit, Stellenbosch sought him out.

Whatever gratitude he may have towards Sundowns, Cape Town All Stars (now relocated to Johannesburg) and Maritzburg United (since relocated to Durban) still today, the affection he holds for Stellenbosch is beyond comparison.

"What's different about this club? Oh, man. The reason why I can't give you an answer is because of the emotion that I have towards this team. I don't think I've ever had an attachment to the game like I have now because of this club. They know how to treat players like a family - that's the first thing," Moloisane said.

"A sense of hard work - a humble club that has just shown what being humble and working hard can do for a team."

At club level, in the final year of his contract, at the top of Moloisane's agenda is repaying the faith that Stellenbosch showed in him during a difficult time as he attempts to lead them out of one. Despite making the MTN8 final, where they lost to Orlando Pirates, Stellies are 15th in the league after 12 games this season, having finished third in each of the last two campaigns.

"This club has put me where I am today and I'm going to give everything I can to help this club get back to where it [has been in recent years]," Moloisane said.

"My first goal is to pick the club out of where we are now, as well as getting my performances to where it can help the team as well."

A significant few months lie ahead in Moloisane's international career too. The defender is hoping to play a part in a successful period for the national team, but is counting on his club form to get him there.

He concluded: "Once the team [at Stellenbosch] is safe - because I know for sure that we are going to get out of where we are - but once the team is in a position where we can enjoy the game without stress, that will be my first success.

"[Making the] AFCON squad - the World Cup as well. All those other things are going to literally fall into that as well."