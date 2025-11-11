Open Extended Reactions

Esther Okoronkwo hit a hat-trick on Monday night to help AFC Toronto advance to the final of the inaugural Northern Super League championship game, beating Montreal Roses 4-1 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate.

Toronto, the regular season champions, came into the semifinal game carrying a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Stade Boreale in Montreal on Nov. 1, with goals from Nikayla Small and Kaylee Hunter.

Within seven minutes on Monday, the Nigerian was on hand to meet Hunter's square ball and guide it home from close range. Her second came thirteen minutes later, when she somehow squeezed in a freekick past a two-person wall, a covering defender and the goalkeeper and into the near post to double Toronto's advantage.

She was back again as the clock entered the 27 minute to get what was a goal of individual hustle and persistence. The Nigerian won a ball on midfield, drove towards goal and delivered a low ball into the box, which was cleared back to her.

Given a second opportunity, the WAFCON winner bulldozed her way past three defenders to once again sneak the ball past a fourth defender and goalkeeper for her hattrick.

The goals added to the eight goals and eight assists that the 28-year-old scored during the regular season.

Tanya Boychuk pulled one back for the Roses with a quarter of an hour left on the clock, although they never looked anywhere close to mounting a comeback. But if they had any such hopes, those were quickly extinguished with six minutes of play left.

As the snow came pouring down at York Lions Stadium, turning the field white, Lauren Rowe latched onto a miscued clearance to volley into the top corner and give Toronto an unassailable lead and their ticket to the championship game.

The second game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, had to be moved by a day due to inclement weather and significant snowfall in the Toronto area.

Toronto will now face the Vancouver Rise in Saturday's NSL Final at BMO Field. Vancouver defeated Ottawa 5-4 on penalties after their two-leg semifinal ended tied 3-3 on aggregate.