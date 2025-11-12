Indians in action at the Chess World Cup, Shooting Worlds and Asian Archery Championships: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 12

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 12, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with the fourth round, where Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa. P Harikrishna. V Pranav and V Karthik will look to keep Indian hopes alive.

Shooting: The ISSF World Championship continue with Indians in action.

Archery: The Asian Archery Championships continue in Dhaka.

What happened yesterday?