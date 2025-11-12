Heading into AFCON, on the back of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa have developed a winning instinct that was lacking before, says defender Thabo Moloisane. (1:11)

South Africa will host Zambia in a friendly in Gqeberha on Saturday as they seek to put the final FIFA international window before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco to good use.

Zambia are also preparing for the AFCON (December 21 - January 18) and in a state of flux as Moses Sichone takes charge of the side following the departure of Avram Grant. The former Chelsea boss and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) parted ways following Chipolopolo's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Bafana Bafana successfully qualified, clinching their place with a 3-0 win over Rwanda last month. This is their first match since.

Fresh off his nomination for the FIFA Men's Best XI, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is expected to lead the team in his home city - also that of Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi. It could be argued, then, that the city is the one that raised South Africa's two highest-profile national sporting captains of the modern era.

Broos is expecting a performance to boost optimism among its sports-loving fans, even as he experiments with his side somewhat in a friendly.

"Even if it's not a qualifier, I will not accept players taking this game as a little holiday. I want to win on Saturday. On the other side, it's also the last opportunity to call some players I want to see a little bit more closer [sic]," he said.

Lyle Foster, who plays for Burnley in the English Premier League, has become a stawart in South Africa's attack, helping lead Bafana Bafana to World Cup qualification.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, November 15 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth)

How to watch: The match is available to watch on SABC 1 and SABC Plus

Team news:

Broos is still seemingly holding the door open for new faces to impress. For instance, Masindi Nemtajela has received his first national team call-up after a run of impressive performances in midfield for Orlando Pirates. His form has seen Thalente Mbatha struggle for minutes, but Mbatha keeps his place in the Bafana squad.

Having only recently returned from injury, Pirates winger/attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng misses out on the squad. There is limited time for the 21-year-old to convince the Belgian head coach to take him to Morocco, and this match will not be one of those opportunities.

Amid reports of tension with controversial FCSB owner Gigi Becali, centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana misses out on the squad but is one of the other players likely to be considered by Broos at the very least ahead of the final squad announcement. However, there are few players who can take their inclusion for granted.

Expected lineups:

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Thabo Moloisane | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Masindi Nemtajela | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Sipho Mbule | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Lyle Foster

Zambia

GK Lawrence Mulenga

LB Lubambo Musonda | CB Kabaso Chongo | CB Benson Sakala | RB Gift Mphande

CM Kelvin Kapumbu | CM Obino Chisala | CM Kelvin Kampamba

LW Fashion Sakala | ST Patson Daka | RW Edward Chilufya

Stats:

South Africa have not beaten Zambia since a March 2018 friendly in which Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba scored. Since then, Chipolopolo have won two and drawn one of three meetings with Bafana Bafana. Two of those matches came in the COSAFA Cup, where Bafana tend to play a side well short of full strength.

Zambia have only won one of their last 10 matches - a 1-0 victory over Tanzania last month, which they followed up with a 1-0 loss to Niger.