Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season saw several of the already in-form African players continue their superb streaks, with Nate Landman and Jaxon Smith-Njigba standing out once again.

However, there were also notably strong performances from the New York Jets' Kene Nwangwu and the Washington Commanders' Noah Igbinoghene, who starred at the specialized art of kick returns.

Shortly past the halfway point of the regular season, this is shaping up to be one of the most memorable years of all-time for Africa.

African Player of the Week: Nate Landman

The Los Angeles Rams picked up their fourth win in a row, beating the San Francisco 49ers 42-26 at Levi's Stadium. In the process, they avenged the early October overtime loss at SoFi Stadium, which was their most recent defeat and one of only two this season.

Landman was a vital part of the Rams' defensive efforts and forced his third fumble of the season in addition to making 11 tackles.

The forced fumble came at a pivotal moment. The Rams led 14-0, but the Niners had advanced to their 28 with Jauan Jennings on the charge before the Zimbabwean linebacker dislodged the ball via his signature peanut punch.

Kamren Kinchens recovered the fumble and ran the ball back 13 yards. Over the course of the ensuing drive, the Rams made up 59 across nine plays to cross for a third touchdown and take a 21-0 lead. It was effectively the sequence of events that put them beyond reach, although the 49ers continued to fight valiantly until the end.

Los Angeles Rams' Nate Landman punches the ball out the hands of 49ers' Jauan Jennings in week 10 of the NFL season. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Kene Nwangwu

Nwangwu was born in Texas to Nigerian parents and delivered another memorable moment for the Jets on special teams in their 27-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old scored a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown as the Jets responded to the Browns opening the scoring in the first quarter. He weaved through a sea of bodies in white to put the Jets on the scoreboard just past midway through the quarter and it proved decisive as they ultimately clinched the win.

Nwangwu made three kick returns over the course of the game at MetLife Stadium for a total of 143 yards as the Jets claimed only their second win of the season. Their first came in their previous game - a 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Honorable mentions

David Njoku - a man who wears his Nigerian roots on his sleeve - got a touchdown for the Browns against the Jets but ultimately came up on the losing side against a Jets side inspired by Nwangwu.

Nwangwu was not the only player in the league with Nigerian roots who excelled at kick returns in Week 10. Noah Igbinoghene gained 191 yards across seven returns for the Washington Commanders, but could not prevent a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kene Nwangwu had the New York Jets coaching staff in raptures with his 99-yard kick return against the Cleveland Browns. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals by the same scoreline and three African players were influential in the win, including two with ties to Nigeria on defense. Boye Mafe got a sack, while Nick Emmanwori picked up nine tackles and half a sack.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - who has ties to Sierra Leone - made five catches for 93 yards to become the first player in the league to bring up 1,000 for the season. The MVP contender also added a receiving touchdown to his tally in the win.

Another standout wide receiver with African roots, Rome Odunze (ties to Nigeria), was also on the winning side with 86 yards across six catches and a touchdown.

Despite six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, compatriot Emeka Egbuka ultimately ended up on the losing side as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went down 28-23 to the New England Patriots.

Eyioma Uwazurike - who was born in Detroit but has parental ties to Nigeria - was more fortunate from a team perspective. He picked up half a sack for the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders and came out on the winning side 10-7.

Ifeatu Melifonwu - born in Boston, but of Nigerian descent - made a vital end zone interception for the Miami Dolphins in their 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills. Had Moment of the Week not gone to Nwangwu, it would likely have gone to him.

Africa-born Player watch

Landman's performance was the biggest game from an African-born player in week 10, but his former teammate - Cameroon's Arnold Ebiketie - also had a big moment with a sack for the Atlanta Falcons against the Indianapolis Colts. After a titanic struggle, the Colts ultimately emerged victorious 31-25 in overtime.

While the Falcons are in rebuilding mode and rueing the loss of Landman, they remain in contention for a playoff spot at 3-6.