Springboks' Lood de Jager receives four-match ban after red card vs. France

Springboks lock Lood de Jager will miss the remainder of the Autumn Series after receiving a four-match ban after his red card against France, an independent disciplinary committee said this week.

De Jager was sent off in the first half for a no-arms tackle on French fullback Thomas Ramos during South Africa's 32-17 victory on Saturday.

The committee said they had upheld the red card, and based on World Rugby's sanctioning provisions, had initially determined that a six-match ban was appropriate. However, they reduced the sanction by two weeks.

He is set to miss Tests against Italy, Ireland and Wales, as well as a Japan League One game for his club, the Wild Knights.

De Jager will be allowed to apply to participate in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of his sanction.

South Africa have won four of their last five Tests against Italy. The Springboks won 45-0 when they met in Gqeberha earlier this year.

"Italy has really built their team all around," said South Africa utility back Damian Willemse.

"They defend and attack well, and they have great players who can pull strings for them, so it's going to be a big challenge, especially in the air. Set-piece wise, they are a good mauling team and can take it up front as well, and their wings can get up high, so they have a good team throughout."