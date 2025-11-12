Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria's preparation for Thursday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off semifinal against Gabon got back on track after the standoff between players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses was called off.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed the development with a post on his Twitter account, writing: "Issue RESOLVED. We are together and, as before, focused on the games ahead!"

No details have been disclosed on what sort of resolution was reached, whether the players had been paid or not, or what exactly they had been paid.

The players had boycotted training on Tuesday, as they demanded payment of outstanding bonuses and camp allowances from the NFF, dating back to 2019.

Team officials and player sources told ESPN that the resolution followed mediation efforts involving senior officials of the National Sports Commission, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and player representatives, which lasted late into the night and led to a late-night breakthrough.

A player source had informed ESPN earlier in the day however, that irrespective of what transpired, the players would be at practice in preparation for the game, suggesting that the action was meant to bring the issue into sharp relief and force the hand of the NFF to expedite the payments after months of failed promises and broken agreements.

"Whether they pay or not, we will train," said the player. "This game is too important for us, but we need them to understand that they cannot continue to promise and fail."

The resolution brought to an end nearly 24 hours of uncertainty which had clouded the Super Eagles' camp in Rabat, and threatened to derail the first step of their final push for a World Cup place.

NFF officials declined to comment on the issue, with one official telling ESPN: "The President will address things when the time is right."