Rassie Erasmus makes 11 changes to Springboks team to face Italy

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look starting team for Saturday's Test against Italy in Turin.

Earsmus has made 11 changes to his run-on side and one on the replacements bench from last week's 32-17 victory against France.

The players who retained their places in the starting team are Boan Venter (prop), Kolisi (flanker), Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) and Damian Willemse (fullback), while Erasmus opted for the same bench except for Kwagga Smith (loose forward), who returns to the squad in place of Johan Grobbelaar, who was promoted to the starting lineup.

RG Snyman (replacement lock) is in line to earn his 49th Test cap, leaving him only one match short of joining the select group of players who have racked up a half-century of Test caps.

Erasmus named a fresh front row of Venter, Grobbelaar and Zachary Porthen (who made his Test debut against Japan in London), while Jean Kleyn will feature in his first match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final when he pairs up with Franco Mostert in the engine room.

Kolisi retains the No. 6 jersey in a loose trio with Ben-Jason Dixon, in what marks his first Test this season, and Marco van Staden, who will start at No 8.

The Bok backline also has a new feel to it, with Morne van den Berg and Handre Pollard dictating play at halfback, while Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe have been selected at wing. Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie form a physical centre pairing, and Willemse serving as the last line of defence at fullback.

On the bench, Erasmus -- who guided the team in his 50th Test as head coach last week -- has included props Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw, locks Snyman and Ruan Nortje, loose forward Kwagga Smith and hybrid Andre Esterhuizen, while the two specialist backline players are Grant Williams (scrumhalf) and Manie Libbok (flyhalf). Van Staden will serve as the back-up hooker.

"We said from the outset of the tour that we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose," Erasmus said.

"One of our key pillars is to build squad depth, and it's great to have players like Jean, Handre, Edwill, and Ben-Jason back, who have all been in the mix in the last few seasons.

"Handre and Jean have played in Rugby World Cups, while Ben-Jason and Edwill have both performed for us at the highest level, and we are excited to see what they'll bring this weekend."

"Marco played hooker for us at the World Cup, and he has been training in the position since, so it doesn't make a difference whether he starts at loose forward and moves to hooker, or whether we named him solely as the back-up hooker on the bench. He's a versatile player, and we are confident that he'll be able to do the job required at No. 8 and at hooker if necessary this weekend."

Erasmus expected Italy to come out firing and said their victory against Australia last week proved what a force they can be.

"We may have won both our matches against them in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, but they tested us well in both matches, and put up a brave fight," Erasmus said.

"Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them, and we'll have to give everything to get the result we want on the weekend.

"They've made huge strides in the last few years, and last week's result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly. They have also beaten us in Italy before, they are a passionate and well-coached team, and they'll have an ardent crowd behind them in Torino, so we know what we are in for."

Springbok team to face Italy

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.

Substitutes

16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.