Springboks look to keep momentum with new-look team against Italy

The Springboks seek to build on a dream start to their end-of-year tour when they visit Italy at Turin's Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks started their overseas adventure with a 61-7 drubbing of Japan. That was somewhat expected even if impressive, but the second of five Autumn Series Tests gave the world champions even greater cause for optimism.

Rassie Erasmus' men suffered a blow in the first half against France as Lood de Jager was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Thomas Ramos which saw him make contact with the fullback's head. Les Bleus led 14-13 at half-time, but the Boks came back from behind in the second half even without de Jager and clinched a 32-17 win.

The Springboks are expected to make relatively light work of Italy. However, the Azzurri are a capable team who shocked them 20-18 in 2016 - one of the lowest moments of Allister Coetzee's tenure as head coach.

More significantly, Italy are riding high after beating Australia 26-19 in their last game. The Wallabies picked up one win and one defeat on their tour of South Africa, so the fact that Italy were able to beat them is proof that if the Boks have an off day, they cannot take victory for granted.

The Springboks have faced Italy twice on home soil this year already, winning a scrappy first encounter 42-24 in Pretoria before a more convincing 45-0 win in Gqeberha.

"We may have won both our matches against them in the Castle Lager Incoming Series, but they tested us well in both matches, and put up a brave fight," said Erasmus.

"Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them, and we'll have to give everything to get the result we want on the weekend.

"They've made huge strides in the last few years, and last week's result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly.

"They have also beaten us in Italy before, they are a passionate and well-coached team, and they'll have an ardent crowd behind them in Torino, so we know what we are in for."

Key details

Date: Saturday, November 15 at 14:40 CAT (12:40 GMT).

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team News

Lood de Jager is out for the Springboks after being banned for four matches by an independent disciplinary committee acting in accordance with World Rugby's guidelines. Assistant coach Tony Brown said earlier this week that the Springboks did not have any further injury concerns, although managing recovery in between bruising Tests was no small ask.

Perhaps it is little surprise, then, that Erasmus has made 11 changes to his starting lineup. Captain Siya Kolisi is one of four players to keep his place, alongside Boan Venter, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse.

The only change to the Italy starting XV that beat the Wallabies in Udine is at tighthead prop, where Marco Riccioni replaces Simone Ferrari - who drops to the bench.

Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Zachary Porthen 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter Replacements: 16 Gerhard Steenekamp, 17 Wilco Louw, 18 RG Snyman, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Italy: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (c), 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Ross Vintcent, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiase, 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Tommaso Allan

Stats

South Africa have won 17 of the 18 Tests they have played against Italy. Their only defeat to the Azzurri was in 2016, by a scoreline of 20-18.

The Springboks have won all of their last five Tests, picking up victories over New Zealand, Argentina (twice), Japan and France.