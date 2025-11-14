Lakshya Sen reaches Japan Masters semis; Arjun, Harikrishna in Chess World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 14

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 14, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with game 1 of the fifth round, where Arjun Erigaisi faces Levon Aronian and P Harikrishna takes on Jose Martinez.

Shooting: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker aim to make the 25m pistol final at the the ISSF World Championships in Cairo.

Archery: The Asian Archery Championships continue in Dhaka.

Badminton: Lakshya Sen faces former world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinal of the Kumamoto Masters in Japan. [est. 7:20 AM]

Football: Updates from the ongoing ISL / I-League crisis with the AIFF seeking solutions.

What happened yesterday?