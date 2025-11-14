Lakshya Sen reaches Japan Masters semis; Arjun, Harikrishna in Chess World Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 14

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 14, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with game 1 of the fifth round, where Arjun Erigaisi faces Levon Aronian and P Harikrishna takes on Jose Martinez.
Shooting: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker aim to make the 25m pistol final at the the ISSF World Championships in Cairo.
Archery: The Asian Archery Championships continue in Dhaka.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen faces former world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinal of the Kumamoto Masters in Japan. [est. 7:20 AM]
Football: Updates from the ongoing ISL / I-League crisis with the AIFF seeking solutions.
What happened yesterday?
Football: The Sports Minister heard out I-League representatives; urged constructive dialogue with AIFF.
Football: Majority of state units favour dual posts, AIFF called a SGM on Nov 24 to vote on the matter.
Asian Archery Championship: India won three gold and a silver as Jyothi Vennam won the individual and team compound events.
Chess World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna advanced to the pre-quarters; while R Praggnanandhaa was knocked out in fourth-round tie-breaks
Shooting World Championships: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker remained in contention for the 25m pistol final.
Snooker: Anupama Ramachandran became the first Indian woman to win the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen entered the Japan Masters QF with a straight games win, while HS Prannoy was knocked out in second round by Rasmus Gemke.