Disney and YouTube TV reached a new deal to bring channels like ABC and ESPN back to the Google-owned live streaming platform Friday, ending a blackout for customers that dragged on for about two weeks.

"As part of the new deal, Disney's full suite of networks and stations -- including ESPN and ABC -- have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers," The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

"We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football."

Disney content had gone dark on YouTube TV the night of Oct. 30, after two sides failed to reach a new licensing deal. In the days that followed, YouTube TV subscribers were left without Disney channels on the platform -- notably disrupting coverage of top U.S. college football matchups and professional sports games, among other news and entertainment offerings.

Beyond ESPN and ABC, other Disney-owned content removed from YouTube TV during the impasse included channels like NatGeo, FX, Freeform, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

At the time the carriage dispute reached its boiling point, YouTube TV said that Disney was proposing terms that would be too costly, resulting in higher prices and fewer choices for its subscribers. And the platform accused Disney of using the blackout "as a negotiating tactic" -- claiming that the move also benefited Disney's own streaming products like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

Disney, meanwhile, said that YouTube TV had refused to pay fair rates for its channels. The California entertainment giant also accused Google of "using its market dominance to eliminate competition." And executives blasted the platform for pulling content "prior to the midnight expiration" of their deal last month.

On Nov. 3, Disney also asked YouTube TV to restore ABC programming for Election Day on Nov. 4 to put "the public interest first." But YouTube TV said this temporary reprieve would confuse customers -- and instead proposed that the entertainment giant agree to restore both its ABC and ESPN channels while the two sides continue negotiations.