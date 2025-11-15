Nigeria, beware -- Africa's sleeping giants DR Congo are waking up

Open Extended Reactions

The Democratic Republic of Congo are one of the genuine sleeping giants of world football, and as Nigeria may well learn to their detriment in Sunday's African World Cup qualifying playoff final between the two, the Leopards are in the process of waking up!

Once upon a time, the Central African giants were the dominant force in the African game.

Then known as Zaire, following the decision of president Mobutu Sese Seko to rename the country as part of his policy of Authenticité, replacing the Belgian colonial influences to forge a national identity that tapped into the region's cultural heritage from pre-colonial times, their football's golden era came between 1967 and 1974.

During this period, the Leopards won two African titles, finished fourth in 1972, and also became the first sub-Saharan African side to reach the World Cup, even if their campaign in West Germany in 1974 became one of the most infamous - and inglorious - episodes in the history of African football.

During that same seven-year period, Congolese teams won three African Cup of Champions Clubs titles - the equivalent of the modern CAF Champions League - with Tout Puissant Mazembe (then TP Englebert) reaching four finals, winning two, alongside AS Vita Club's triumph in 1973.

Since the mid-70s, however, the country's international fortunes have waned. While there have still been club successes - notably Mazembe's three continental crowns between 2009 and 2015 - the national side have generally been also-rans at the Nations Cup, while they've not been back to a World Cup since '74.

Could that all be about to change?

Victory over Cameroon in Thursday's second African World Cup qualifying playoff in Rabat set the Leopards up for Sunday's final against Nigeria's Super Eagles, and while they may be the outsiders, there's no shortage of belief that this team can end the fallen giants' wait for a return to the high table.

In truth, Congo weren't a million miles away from qualifying directly from Group B, despite being pitted against Sudan, former qualifiers Togo and seeds Senegal.

Sebastien Desabre's side finished just two points behind the Teranga Lions, winning seven of their 10 qualifiers, but failed to hold their nerve in the decisive showdown between the pair at the Stade des Martys in Kinshasa on September 9.

The Congolese took a 2-0 lead inside 33 minutes following goals from Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa, but a stirring comeback from the West Africans saw the scores tied at 2-2 with three minutes to play. Even this result would have ultimately seen Congo advance directly, but Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr had different ideas, arriving late in the box to slam home the winner and sent Senegal to the World Cup, while condemning the Congolese to the playoffs.

Against Cameroon, with Wissa absent, and with the Congolese struggling for attacking threat, it fell to Chancel Mbema - the most experienced player in this selection, and the last survivor from the squad that finished third at the Nations Cup in 2015 - to prove the match-winner.

Mbemba evaded his marker in stoppage time to meet substitute Brian Cipenga's corner, finishing emphatically beyond Andre Onana to send the DRC through to Sunday's final, and secure the Leopards' first victory over their Central African neighbours in 27 years.

It's yet another historic landmark in the tenure of Frenchman Desabre, who, since taking the reins in 2022, has already overseen only the Leopards' third run to the AFCON semis since their last title triumph 50 years ago.

Desabre, with his extensive experience in African football, has long appeared acutely attuned to the historic weight accompanied to the DR Congo brief, outlining - back in 2024 - his intention to restore the Central Africans to the pinnacle of the continental game.

"I have at my disposition, all the support, in order to build a new generation," he told ESPN during the Nations Cup last year. "Football is strong in this country, in the DRC, and this country deserves more stars on its jersey.

"It's been a long time [since we won one], but this is a new project, and we know we have time," he added. "What I have announced is for us to be performing by the end of 2025."

He appears to be on the right track, following on from an unexpected fourth-placed finish at the Nations Cup last year, before qualifying for this year's AFCON by topping their qualification group.

Automatic progress to the World Cup, given the presence of Senegal, was always going to be a big ask, but Desabre has done the next best thing (so far).

"Desabre's work deserves praise," TP Mazembe Communications Director Heritier Yindula tells ESPN, "even though he's not done anything extraordinary [yet]. Given the potential available to us, we could have largely hoped to have qualified ahead of Senegal.

"Given the Leopards' performance against Cameroon, however, there's reason to be optimistic," he added. "The DRC have what it takes to beat Nigeria." His optimism is shared by former international centreback Padou Bompunga.

"It's been a beautiful work by coach Desabre, and I think that we'll win against Nigeria," he told ESPN. "Congratulations to all of our commandos."

The Frenchman, supported by the country's technical director, former international defender Gabriel Zakuani, has tapped extensively into the country's expansive European Diaspora in order to help the Leopards become more competitive. Against Cameroon, only one starter - Mbemba - was not either born in a European nation or represented one at youth level.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe have both been drafted into the fold after featuring for England at youth level, Charles Pickel was born in Switzerland, while three are Belgian-born and the rest were raised in France.

Beyond the individuals, Desabre has improved the national side's tactical discipline, making the Leopards unified and cohesive, while not losing the attacking flair and expansive offensive football that has characterised great Congolese teams from years gone by.

So far, his approach is working, with the Leopards now 90 minutes away from representing Africa at next year's inter-confederation playoffs.

Should they see off fancied Nigeria, next year's playoffs would bring fresh challenges for Desabre's squad, but given their recent form, the talent available to the head coach, and the sense that they're on a mission to write history, they cannot be underestimated by the Super Eagles.