P Harikrishna in action at the FIDE Chess WC; World Boxing Cup Finals begin: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 16

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 16, 2025.
What's on today?
Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with game 2 of the fifth round, where P Harikrishna takes on Jose Martinez in the fifth round tie-breaks.
Boxing: The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 begins in Greater Noida.
Tennis: India have an inconsequential tie against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.
What happened yesterday?
FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi beat Levon Aronian to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Badminton: Lakshya Sen's run at the Kumamoto Masters came to an end in the semis.
Tennis: Slovenia beat India 2-1 to progress to Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.
Football: Ryan Williams was named in Jamil's 23-man squad to face Bangladesh; subject to FIFA / AFC approval.
Football: 12 ISL captains, including Chhetri, Jhingan signed a petition to be submitted to the SC.
Football: AIFF issued a Request for Proposal for IWL first and 2nd divisions.