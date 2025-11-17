Arjun Erigaisi in FIDE Chess WC quarters; Indian in action at World Boxing Cup Finals: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 17

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results.

November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 17, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with game 1 of the quarterfinals, where Arjun Erigaisi faces China's Wei Yi.

Boxing: The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 continue in Greater Noida with Pawan Bartwal, Sumit, Naveen Kumar, Jadumani Singh, and Hitesh featuring in their quarterfinal clashes.

Football: We'll bring you all the build-up ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

What happened yesterday?