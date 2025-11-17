Open Extended Reactions

South Africa have bolstered their forward pack ahead of their Test against Ireland in Dublin this coming weekend, calling up hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The Boks were reduced to 14 players for a second match in a row on Saturday, with Franco Mostert shown a red card against Italy for not wrapping his arms in a tackle and allegedly making head contact.

As such, the Boks coaching staff were forced to make a slew of early changes to balance the scrum, and with Lood de Jager also out after his red card against France (same reason as Mostert), a few supplements have been needed.

"This is a longer tour than usual, and we have two big matches lined up against Ireland and Wales, which prompted the decision to call up Bongi and Ntuthuko," said head coach Rassie Erasmus after the Boks' 32-14 win.

"Both players have done the job for us on the international stage, so we are excited to have them in the group.

"Several players will not be eligible for selection for the final Test on tour against Wales, as the match falls outside of the international window, so it makes sense to call up the players now to get back into the swing of things with us at training this week, while at the same time increasing the depth we have within the squad for our next challenge against Ireland."

South Africa have won all three of their Tests on this tour of the UK and Europe so far, and will be eager to face Ireland. Though the Irish come off a strong win against Australia this past weekend, winning 46-19.

Man of the match against Italy Damian Willemse said of the challenge in the Republic of Ireland: "This group of players haven't won at the Aviva Stadium yet, and that's definitely a goal for us. We want to put up a strong performance, but it's going to be a massive game.

"We're really looking forward to playing in Dublin. We're going to need everything - every squad member and coach to get the result we want in Ireland. They are a world-class team and we know what they can do, especially in Dublin.

"They are a very strong side with a good coaching staff as well, so they'll be ready and prepared to come up with plans for us. We'll go back to the drawing board on Monday and make sure we dial in our plans, so that we are ready for the challenge."

The match kicks off at 5:40pm UK, 7:40pm SA time.