Arjun in Chess World Cup tiebreaks; Lakshya, HSP in Aus Open; Nikhat, Jaismine in Boxing World Cup Finals: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 19

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 19, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: The FIDE World Cup in Goa continues with tiebreaks in the quarterfinals, where Arjun Erigaisi faces China's Wei Yi.

Boxing: The World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 continue in Greater Noida with Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), and Hitesh (70kg), all aiming to secure their spots in the finals.

Badminton: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George are first-round action at the BWF Australian Open.

What happened yesterday?