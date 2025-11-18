Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- USA Basketball has picked a 12-man roster that will play in the first two-game qualifying window for the 2027 World Cup, including seven players who have combined for more than 1,300 games of NBA experience.

Brandon Knight, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, MarJon Beauchamp, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton and Javonte Smart -- all with NBA regular-season experience -- will be part of the team, as will Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Jaden Shackelford, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge.

Stephen Silas will coach the team, assisted by Patrick Mutombo and Marlon Garnett. The team will gather for training camp in Miami this weekend, then play at Nicaragua on Nov. 28 before facing that same team in College Park, Georgia, on Dec. 1.

Smart was part of the USA Basketball team that won a bronze medal at the FIBA Men's AmeriCup earlier this year.

The U.S. will take part in six two-game World Cup qualifying windows through March 2027, with eyes on grabbing one of the 32 spots at the tournament that will be played later in 2027 at Doha, Qatar.