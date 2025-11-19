After tactical and medical revolutions, Rob Dawson explains how a focus on player care is leading the latest push for marginal gains in football. (1:33)

The CAF Champions League group stage kicks off this weekend, and following a fascinating draw on November 3, we've got some enticing match-ups to look forward to and some compelling storylines to track over the next three months.

Here's our bumper ESPN preview ahead of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League group stage, which kicks off on November 21.

Mokwena returns to face Sundowns

If Pitso Mosimane is the Bill Shankly of modern Mamelodi Sundowns, then maybe former head coach Rhulani Mokwena, now with MC Alger, is the Bob Paisley.

Both men achieved continental and domestic success, of course, but it's what they did for the image and reputation of Sundowns that truly sets them apart as continental 'club builders' in Africa.

Since flying the nest in 2024, Mokwena hasn't had things all his own way, with a brief stint at Wydad Casablanca not truly providing him the environment in which to let his talents shine.

It remains to be seen whether he'll find that at MC Alger, where investment in the squad appears limited.

While it's not yet Amapiano on the Mediterranean, he's overseen a fine start to the season, with MC Alger currently two points clear at the top of the Algerian table, having played three games fewer than second-placed MC Oran.

The returning Mohamed Saliou Bangoura, Mohamed Zougrana and Amine Messoussa are all in their early 20s, while the arrival of veteran Zinedine Ferhat on loan from SC Angers gives Mokwena at least some experience to play with.

The Algerians have the recent experience of a run to the quarters last season, before they were eliminated by Orlando Pirates, and Mokwena would surely love a victory against the club where he made his name to truly launch his career in North Africa.

Personnel-wise, Sundowns remain largely the same team he left behind, although head coach Miguel Cardoso isn't yet to truly win over the Brazilians' supporters with his pragmatic style of play.

Currently struggling to replace the excellent Lucas Ribeiro, Sundowns should escape their group, but under pressure at home more than ever before -- from a resurgent Orlando Pirates -- can go the distance continentally?

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena, now with MC Algers, will come up against his former team in the CAF Champions League group stage. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Chance for revenge?

The standout clash of the group stage sees Morocco's RS Berkane up against Pyramids FC of Egypt in Group A.

Reigning champions Pyramids won their first continental crown by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns in June, while Berkane are the reigning Confederation Cup champions, after dispatching Samba in May.

The pair met in Cairo last month to contest the CAF Super Cup, with the outstanding Fiston Mayele scoring the only goal of the game as Pyramids prevailed on home soil. There was little to separate the pair then, and Berkane now have the opportunity of immediate revenge.

The Orange Boys can't be ruled out as potential winners either, having firmly established themselves as one of the emerging forces in the African game. They never competed in CAF competitions before 2015, but have won three Confederation Cups in the last five years, and now have their eyes on the big one.

Both Berkane and Pyramids are intriguing cases for disrupting the domestic established order in Morocco and Egypt respectively.

Since club president Hakim Ben Abdellah took the helm in 2019, Berkane have invested wisely and developed their club infrastructure, ultimately clinching their first Botola title earlier this year.

Since initially falling under Saudi ownership in 2018, Pyramids have sought to disrupt the SC Zamalek-Al Ahly duopoly domestically, finishing as runners-up in the top flight for the last four seasons.

Remarkably, they became the first club to win their continent's biggest footballing prize despite never having been domestic champions, testament perhaps to the uniqueness of their trajectory over the last decade and the unpredictability of African continental competition.

Nigeria's Rivers United and Power Dynamos of Zambia complete Group A, although it would be a surprise if either could unseat one of the North African heavyweights to progress.

Pyramids of Egypt took on South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final for 2024/25 in June, with the Egyptians emerging 3-2 winners on aggregate. Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images

Which is the toughest group?

As the groups began to take shape during the draw event on November 3, it was clear that Group B would become this year's trickiest set, where every one of the quartet will be fancying their chances of progression.

Indeed, a case could be made that this is one of the strongest CAF Champions League groups we've seen for several years.

Africa's most successful club - Al Ahly - are the favourites, and after back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, will be desperate to knock Pyramids off their perch and return to the summit of the continental game.

The arrivals of experienced internationals Zizo, Mahmoud Trézéguet and Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane give Ahly the kind of clout and experience that few other sides in the continent can match, although how will Danish coach Jess Thorup - arriving from FC Augsburg - adapt to his first African adventure?

Algeria's JS Kabylie are comfortably the toughest side they could have drawn from Pot 4, while Young Africans were Confederation Cup finalists two years ago.

It's AS FAR of Morocco who could prove to be Ahly's toughest opponents in the group as they look to build on last year's quarterfinal showing.

Youssef El Fahli, joint top scorer in the Botola last season, can be counted on for some eye-catching contributions, while Anas Bach is one of the best pure midfield generals on the continent right now.

His partnership with fellow CHAN star Mohamed Rabie Hrimat gives AS FAR one of the most functional and effective engine rooms in the African game.

Egypt's Al Ahly come into the CAF Champions League on a high after winning the Egyptian Super Cup on Nov. 9. Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who could cause an upset?

It will be fascinating to see how Berkane can translate their Confederation Cup dominance will translate to the Champions League, although the loss of their influential skipper Issoufou Dayo following nine years at the club may leave them weaker at the back.

The Burkina Faso international, who has moved on to Umm Salal SC of Qatar, was part of the furniture at Berkane, and evolved into one of the club's greatest captains as he excelled in their three successful Confed Cup campaigns.

Morocco goalkeeper Munir Mohand, Senegal international Mamadou Camara - linked with a move to Europe, and former Toulouse, Marseille and Napoli man Zinedine Machach are the players to watch.

Keep an eye out, too, for Oussama Lamlioui, who was the Botola's Player of the Season last term while also top scoring in the Confederation Cup. His Golden Boot-winning display at the African Nations Championship brought him to a broader attention, and he's a contender to force his way into Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Berkane know what it takes to navigate high-profile knockout football, while their recent Botola success and the stability it's brought should serve them well.

The aforementioned JSK, now under Josef Zinnbauer, could be threats if they can escape from a tough group, particularly if Aymen Mahious can bring his CR Belouizdad goalscoring form to the CAF CL this season.

Finally, consider DR Congo's FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo, who dumped Orlando Pirates out of the competition in the qualifying round. Few will relish away trips to their Lubumbashi home, while Basiala Amongo - once linked to Kaizer Chiefs - is an attacker of genuine quality.

Who are the favourites/players to watch?

Expect Pyramids to be there or thereabouts again, even after losing Ibrahim Adel -- eye-catching for Egypt during the Olympics in 2024 -- to Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates. Nonetheless, Mayele remains perhaps the most outstanding player plying his trade on the continent today, and after opening the scoring in the final earlier this year, will be desperate to repeat the feat with the Egyptian moneybags.

It will be intriguing to see how Brazilian Ewerton settles into life at Pyramids following his move from Czech side Bank Ostrava, although the left winger is still finding his feet in the Egyptian top flight.

Beyond Ahly, Esperance, as ever, must be taken seriously. They should ease through a favourable group, and boast a towering new goal threat in Frenchman Florian Danho, a summer signing from Randers.

However, Youcef Belaïli, his injury problems, and the implications for his new contract with the Sang et Or, is a genuine problem for the Tunisian heavyweights.