Ireland vs. South Africa: How to watch, kick-off time, team news

Rassie Erasmus' world-beating Springboks will face one of their toughest Autumn Internationals Tests when they visit Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa defended their Rugby World Cup crown in France in 2023, but their only loss of the tournament came in the pool stage against Ireland. Since then, few teams have beaten Erasmus' side, but Ireland were among them - triumphing 25-24 at Durban's Kings Park in their previous encounter last July.

Clashes between South Africa and Ireland always carry added significance due to Ireland's recent positive results against the Boks, as well as their desire to ultimately emulate their World Cup success.

South Africa will host England, Scotland and Wales next year in the Nations Championship and their provincial teams also play in Northern Hemisphere tournaments. Given their gradual shift Northwards in rugby terms, South Africa will be particularly eager to re-assert bragging rights over Ireland now.

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit played down talk of a grudge match, saying: "The media would like to paint it that way, but we don't see it as such. In the last couple of matches and months, we've put every game into individual boxes, rather than thinking about the past too much, regardless of the result.

"So, for myself and the team, we certainly don't feel that way. We are, however, putting a massive emphasis on this week, as we have for all the other games."

Key details

Date: Saturday, November 22 at 19:40 CAT (17:40 GMT)

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU) Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU) Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU) TMO: Andrew Jackson (RFU) Foul Play Review Officer: Dan Jones (RFU)

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport

Team News

Franco Mostert's red card against Italy for a high tackle on Paolo Garbisi has been rescinded by an independent disciplinary panel, but the Springboks did not consider him for selection as they sought to avoid distractions. Lood de Jager is out as he serves the second game of his four-match suspension for a red card against France.

RG Snyman is set to earn his 50th Test cap for the Springboks off the bench, but Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth are the starting locks.

Cobus Reinach starts at scrumhalf to earn his 49th Springbok cap, with the in-form Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu the preferred option at 10 as his halfback partner. Cheslin Kolbe also earns his 49th Test cap as a starter on the wing.

The bench features what could generally be considered a 5-3 split, but Andre Esterhuizen is capable of providing cover at flanker as well as centre in the Springboks' eyes, meaning it could also be utilised as a 6-2.

Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.

Stats

Ireland have won four out of their last five Tests against the Springboks in a run dating back to 2017.

Ireland have won their last three matches against the Springboks at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, with the Boks last emerging triumphant there in 2012.

The Springboks are on a six-Test winning run.