A Nigeria basketball official says they are 'proud' of Kiki Iriafen, after the Washington Mystics rookie was called up for the first time by Team USA, but 'sad' that she will likely not be representing Nigeria internationally.

Iriafen, who is of Nigerian origin, was one of 18 players named by the USA Basketball Women's National Team to participate in a training camp set for December 12-14 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Her selection by USA Basketball means that Iriafen is unlikely to represent Nigeria, and an NBBF official, who preferred to comment anonymously, told ESPN that the federation had been keeping tabs on the forward, and were sad to miss out on her talents.

They said: "We are proud of her for her accomplishments from college to the WNBA, and we have been monitoring her.

"It is a little sad for us that she will not be representing Nigeria, but that was always a long shot.

"We wish her nothing but the best with Team USA, but the door will remain open here for as long as possible for her."

Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen was named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie team. Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While Iriafen may not be representing NIgeria internationally, she remains connected to her Nigerian culture.

In early November, she was part of the annual Battle of Jollof which took place in New York, decked out in Nigerian green and white colours to support the Nigeria team coached by Arike Ogunbowale as they defeated the Ghana team 80-74 to claim jollof bragging rights for the next year.

The forward will join nine other players who will make their senior national team camp debuts. The list includes Iriafen's Mystics team mate Sonia Citron as well as Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Lauren Betts, Cameron Brink, Veronica Burton, Caitlin Clark, Rickea Jackson and JuJu Watkins.

Citron and Iriafen became the eighth and ninth players in franchise history, and the first set of Mystics teammates, to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Iriafen,a fourth round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has enjoyed a phenomenal rookie season, averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field in her first season in the professional ranks.

She was one of only five players, the others being Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso, Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, and MVP, A'ja Wilson, to average at least 12 points and 8 rebounds on 48 percent or better shooting during the 2025 season and is one of only seven rookies in WNBA history to do so.

In addition, she recorded a 2025 rookie-best, and single-season franchise record of 16 double-doubles, ranking her fifth overall in the league. Iriafen joined Angel Reese as the only rookies in WNBA history with multiple double-double streaks of four or more games.

Her 8.5 rebounds per game are the most by a rookie in franchise history and ranked fourth overall in the WNBA this season.

She finished third among all rookies in scoring, first in rebounds per game, second in field goal percentage, and led all rookies in second chance points (2.8) and total free-throw makes (138) and attempts (176).

This was in addition to other franchise and WNBA records, including single-season franchise record for rebounds (376), being the first rookie in franchise history to earn league Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in May; posting the most 10+ points, 5+ rebounds in a single season in franchise history and second most 10+ points, 5+ rebounds games by a rookie in WNBA history (31) and amassing a rookie franchise-best 19 games with 10+ rebounds (4th most by a rookie all-time).

The rest of the camp will feature 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, along with Brionna Jones, a 2022 FIBA World Cup champion.

Copper and Gray are also World Champions while Plum (2022, 2018) and Griner (2018, 2014) are two-time World Cup champions. Dearica Hamby, who won a 3x3 bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, completes the roster.