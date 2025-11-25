Sam Darnold finds an open Jaxon Smith-Njigba for their second touchdown connection vs. the Titans. (0:26)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba once again could not be topped for African Player of the Week as his two touchdowns helped the Seattle Seahawks past the Tennessee Titans 30-24 despite a pair from Chimere Dike.

The Chicago Bears owe much of the credit for their 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to Nigeria's Amen Ogbongbemiga, while Foyesade Oluokun brought up 1,000 career tackles in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 27-24 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals.

African Player of the Week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

NFL MVP contender Smith-Njigba was the star of the show yet again for the Seattle Seahawks as he gained a total of 171 yards off eight catches for 167 and one carry for four. Two of his receptions resulted in touchdowns - one for 63 yards.

Smith-Njigba - who is of Sierra Leonean descent - scored his most spectacular touchdown and the first of the game early in the second quarter as he caught a Sam Darnold pass from deep to put the Seahawks in control of the game.

His second touchdown early in the third quarter off a 13-yard reception looked to have all but put the Seahawks out of reach - although a late Titans fightback did ultimately reduce the margin of victory to six points.

With 1,313 receiving yards to his name this season, Smith-Njigba is on pace to break former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson's single season NFL record of 1,964 - set in the 2012 season.

The Seattle Seahawks made sure to troll the Tennessee Titans multiple times after their win. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

African Moment of the Week: Chimere Dike

Dike scored two touchdowns in the Titans defeat - including one off a reception - but it was his 90-yard punt return which clinched Moment of the Week. He carved the Seahawks defense open in the third quarter to score the Titans first touchdown of the game.

The extra point took the score to 23-10 and the Titans were suddenly back in the game after Smith-Njigba's second touchdown appeared to have stretched the Seahawks lead beyond reach.

The former Florida Gators wide receiver and return specialist was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, but his father is Nigerian. Like Smith-Njigba, he is only 23 years old and appears to have an immensely bright future ahead.

play 0:38 Chimere Dike returns punt 90 yards for a Titans TD Chimere Dike goes 90 yards to score the Titans' first touchdown of the game.

Honorable mentions

Amen Ogbongbemiga (born in Nigeria) was immense for the Chicago Bears with 14 tackles in their narrow win over the Steelers.

Also essential to the Bears win was a touchdown from running back Kyle Monangai, whose parents are from Cameroon.

With his 10 tackles in the Jaguars' overtime win over the Cardinals, Foyesade Oluokun (ties to Nigeria) brought up 1,000 career tackles and became the 59th NFL player since tackles began being tracked in 1994 to reach this milestone - only six of whom are still in the league.

Osa Odighizuwa (ties to Nigeria) got a sack for the Dallas Cowboys in their narrow 24-21 win over reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the Atlanta Falcons' 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, there were notable contributions from Nigerian duo Ruke Orhorhoro (with a sack) and David Onyemata (with a huge hit on Taysom Hill for a loss of five yards).

African trio Austin Ajiake, Adetomiwa Adebawore (both tied to Nigeria) and Kwity Paye (born in Guinea to a Liberian family) each got half a sack for the Indianapolis Colts against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game ended in a 23-20 defeat.

YaYa Diaby - whose parents are Guinean - got a sack for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but in a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

African-born Player Watch

This was one of the more notable weeks for African players in the league of what has been a highly productive season to date.

Amen Ogbongbemiga - who was born in Lagos in 1998 and moved to Houston around the age of five - was the standout performer with his huge defensive shift for the Chicago Bears.

Ruke Orhorhoro was also born in Lagos and moved to Michigan when he was nine, while David Onyemata spent his childhood in Nigeria before moving to attend the University of Manitoba. The pair were influential in a crucial win for the Falcons which kept their faint playoff hopes alive.

Princely Umanmielen -- also born in Lagos -- forced a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers, although his Carolina Panthers lost 20-9.

Nate Landman was on the winning side of the Rams vs Buccaneers clash, putting in seven tackles to continue his and the team's strong run of form as the final third of the regular season beckons.