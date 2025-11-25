Open Extended Reactions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Former NBA player Rick Fox announced he will run for a legislative seat in the Bahamas in next year's general election.

His candidacy comes as the archipelago struggles with high-profile corruption cases, an influx of people entering the country illegally and ongoing recovery from Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit in September 2019.

Fox made the announcement Monday on Facebook.

"You've shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security, and a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise," he wrote.

Fox is a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2015, he co-founded Echo Fox and purchased a franchise spot in the North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), part of the world's highest-profile esports circuit. He has since left the organization.

Fox was born in Toronto to a Canadian mother and a Bahamian father and grew up in the Bahamas.

Fox was drafted by Boston with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 1991 NBA draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Celtics before moving on to the Lakers, where he would win three NBA titles in his seven seasons with the team.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.