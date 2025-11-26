Luka Doncic drops 43 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds to help the Lakers clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the NBA Cup. (1:04)

ESPN Africa has secured exclusive FIBA broadcast rights across sub-Saharan Africa, in a four-year deal that brings over 1 500 international basketball games to fans across the continent.

The four-year agreement will see ESPN Africa air more than 1 500 games from 2025 until 2029, featuring the world's top national teams and rising stars in a dynamic line-up of global tournaments.

From the FIBA Basketball World Cups (men's and women's) and Continental Cups, to youth World Cups, ESPN Africa will deliver every major international moment live to audiences across the region.

Fans can look forward to seeing numerous national teams compete in key qualifiers and tournaments, with action spanning the men's and women's FIBA AfroBasket, the FIBA Men's and Women's Basketball World Cups and Olympic qualifying events.

Germany are the current FIBA World Cup men's champions, having beaten Serbia in the final in September 2023. Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images

Global Basketball, Local Passion

This agreement cements ESPN Africa's position as the home of premiere basketball on the continent, giving viewers an unparalleled mix of international and domestic excitement.

By showcasing both the intensity of FIBA competition and the unique skill of African players on the global stage, ESPN Africa continues to strengthen its offering for fans who live and breathe the game.

"ESPN Africa remains committed to bringing viewers the very best in sport from around the world," says Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa.

"Basketball has an incredible following on the continent, and this collaboration with FIBA gives our audiences the opportunity to experience the global game in all its forms, from the biggest tournaments to the next generation of stars."

Viewers of ESPN's channels in Africa, as well as on Disney+ in South Africa, will be able to watch African FIBA qualifiers this week already, starting on Thursday Nov. 27, and featuring the likes of Cameroon, Cape Verde, Nigeria's D'Tigers, as well as powerhouses Tunisia and Libya.

Watch these:

27-11-2025 12:00:00 ESPN FIBA Qualification Cameroon vs Cape Verde

27-11-2025 15:00:00 ESPN FIBA Qualification South Sudan vs Libya

27-11-2025 18:00:00 ESPN FIBA Qualification Nigeria vs Tunisia

27-11-2025 21:00:00 ESPN FIBA Qualification Rwanda vs Guinea

28-11-2025 15:00:00 ESPN2 FIBA Qualification Cape Verde vs South Sudan

28-11-2025 18:00:00 ESPN2 FIBA Qualification Libya vs Cameroon

29-11-2025 15:00:00 ESPN2 FIBA Qualification Guinea vs Nigeria

29-11-2025 18:00:00 Delay FIBA Qualification Tunisia vs Rwanda

30-11-2025 12:00:00 ESPN2 FIBA Qualification Cameroon vs South Sudan

30-11-2025 15:00:00 TBC - Delay FIBA Qualification Libya vs Cape Verde

30-11-2025 18:00:00 ESPN2 FIBA Qualification Guinea vs Tunisia

30-11-2025 21:00:00 TBC - Delay FIBA Qualification Nigeria vs Rwanda

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Disney+ in South Africa

• All times are stated in CAT / SAST

• Schedule subject to change