Mamelodi Sundowns appear to be gradually rediscovering their rhythm, but face a tough test as they visit former head coach Rhulani Mokwena's in-form MC Alger in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

MC Alger are top of the standings in Algeria's Ligue 1, with their style of play earning plaudits, but lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in their CAF Champions League opener. In that sense, they, too, will approach this game with their backs to the wall against a team that in their own right has a lot to prove.

The silky smooth style of play associated with Sundowns shone through in glimpses during their 3-1 home win over Saint-Éloi Lupopo in their CAF Champions League opener. However, it has been lacking throughout much of this season.

Sundowns top the Betway Premiership, but Orlando Pirates could surpass them, as they are three points behind the defending champions with two games in hand. After an MTN8 semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Pirates and a shock Carling Knockout round of 16 defeat to Marumo Gallants, the Brazilians find themselves under pressure to deliver in the Champions League - where they lost to Pyramids in last season's two-legged final.

As an assistant to Pitso Mosimane, Mokwena was part of the coaching team that led Sundowns to their first and only Champions League title in 2016. However, as head coach, he presided over many attempts that fell short in the knockout stages.

South Africa international Iqraam Rayners will key for the Brazilians in the CAF Champions League group stage. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

As co-coach alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, Mokwena led Sundowns to the quarter-finals in 2020-21 and 2021-22. However, he only presided over two Champions League campaigns as the club's sole head coach after Mngqithi was demoted to assistant - both of which resulted in semi-final exits in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The last, against Miguel Cardoso's Espérance, probably played a major role in the respective journeys that saw the two coaches have been on in the years since to lead them back into opposing dugouts.

Following Mokwena's departure, Mngqithi took over as Sundowns head coach for the beginning of last season, but was dismissed in December even with the team top of the Premiership.

Cardoso, his successor, has probably bought himself time to avoid being hurriedly consigned to the same fate with the impressive football Sundowns played at the FIFA Club World Cup even in their group stage exit. However, it is vital for his future that he delivers on Sundowns' continental ambitions.

It is clear that in the months following that tournament, Cardoso has had a tremendously difficult job on his hands as players saw their heads turned by unprecedented levels of interest from abroad.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa's highly publicised exit in particular was an unwelcome distraction, but in Nuno Santos, Sundowns seem to have found a big-name player who can lift fans out of their seats in similar fashion.

Santos was the star of the show in Masandawana's win over Lupopo. Once again, Cardoso will look to him to provide spark.

Key details

Date: Friday, Nov. 28 at 21:00 CAT (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Ali la Pointe Stadium, Douéra, Algeria

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be broadcast on SuperSport's channel 209.

Team news

Themba Zwane has been a long-term injury absentee for Sundowns, but Hugo Broos decided that he was fit enough to make his preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Cardoso will rely on him during a fixture of such significance for the club.

Peter Shalulile is also expected to miss this match with injury after filling in superbly for Iqraam Rayners during the former Stellenbosch striker's spell battling health issues. Rayners is likely to lead the line on Friday.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Keanu Cupido | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Miguel Reisinho

ST Iqraam Rayners

MC Alger

GK Alexis Guendouz

LB Aymane Bouguerra | CB Ayoub Abdellaoui | CB Ayoub Ghezala | RB Mohamed Réda Halaïmia

CM Kipré Zunon | CM Larbi Tabti | CM Oussama Benhaoua

LW Zinedine Ferhat | ST Soufiane Bayazid | RW Zakaria Naidji

Stats

MC Alger have conceded only three goals in eight Ligue 1 matches this season - picking up seven wins and one draw.

Mamelodi Sundowns have made the knockout stages in nine out of the last 10 CAF Champions League seasons.