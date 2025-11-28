National Lacrosse League 2025-26 team-by-team season preview

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season begins this weekend, with four games on tap:

Toronto Rock at Oshawa FireWolves: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Seals at Ottawa Black Bears: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Georgia Swarm at Buffalo Bandits: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Mammoth at Vancouver Warriors: Saturday, 10 p.m.

All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Buffalo's home opener will include a banner-raising ceremony, as the club celebrates its third straight NLL championship. With eyes on a fourth straight title, which teams are most likely to challenge the Bandits?

Here's a look at all 14 teams ahead of what promises to be an exciting season of NLL action.

Buffalo Bandits

2024-25 record: 13-5

Playoff result: Won the championship

Key players added: Ryan Benesch, Mike Triolo, Coltrane Tyson

Key players lost: Chase Fraser, Chris Cloutier

What to watch for this season: The Bandits sealed their destiny as a dynasty by three-peating last season. Can they add to their legend with another consecutive title? Goaltender Matt Vinc is back on board for his 20th NLL season between the pipes, but Chase Fraser and Chris Cloutier signed elsewhere.

Saskatchewan Rush

2024-25 record: 13-5

Playoff result: Lost in the NLL Final

Key players added: Levi Verch

Key players lost: Mike Triolo

What to watch for this season: Much of the same roster returns for a team that pushed Buffalo to the edge -- both in the regular season and the playoffs.

Halifax Thunderbirds

2024-25 record: 11-7

Playoff result: Lost in semifinal

Key players added: Brendan Bomberry, Ethan O'Connor

Key players lost: N/A

What to watch for this season: Brendan Bomberry, a member of the Six Nations Chiefs, joins six other players from that roster in Halifax. Can he help push them over the hump and into the Finals?

Vancouver Warriors

2024-25 record: 11-7

Playoff result: Lost in semifinal

Key players added: Reece Callies, Curtis Dickson, Jesse King, Shane Simpson, Ethan Ticehurst

Key players lost: Riley Loewen, Aden Walsh

What to watch for this season: The Warriors were a different team after acquiring goaltender Christian Del Bianco during last season. How far can he -- and their key offseason additions -- take them in 2025-26?

Rochester Knighthawks

2024-25 record: 10-8

Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal

Key players added: Adam Thistlethwaite, Zed Williams

Key players lost: Brandon Slade, Kevin Orleman

What to watch for this season: With new ownership -- the Seneca Nation -- and a legendary player in Zed Williams now in the mix, Rochester hopes to get back into the playoffs, and push farther than the first round this time.

Calgary Roughnecks

2024-25 record: 10-8

Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal

Key players added: Riley Loewen, Noah Manning, Kyle Pepper, Aden Walsh

Key players lost: Reece Callies, Curtis Dickson, Dane Dobbie, Jesse King, Nick Rose

What to watch for this season: It's tough to lose one of the league's top-10 scorers from one season to the next. Unfortunately for Calgary, they lost two: Curtis Dickson (No. 9, 108 points) and Jesse King (No. 10, 105). Who will step up to replace them?

Georgia Swarm

2024-25 record: 9-9

Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal

Key players added: Nolan Byrne, Michael Grace, Connor Kelly, Ben Trumble

Key players lost: Brendan Bomberry, Andrew Kew, Jeremy Thompson, Miles Thompson

What to watch for this season: What will this team look like after losing two of the Thompson brothers from the roster?

San Diego Seals

2024-25 record: 9-9

Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal

Key players added: Cam Dunkerley, Chris Kavanagh, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, Ari Steenhuis

Key players lost: Ryan Benesch, Rob Hellyer, Cam Holding, Kyle Rubisch

What to watch for this season: It's a Kavanagh family reunion in Southern California, as rookie Chris joins older brother Pat. The brothers won an NCAA outdoor lacrosse championship at Notre Dame.

Ottawa Black Bears

2024-25 record: 8-10

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Liam Aston, Tyler Carlson, Sam Firth, Rob Hellyer

Key players lost: Taggart Clark, Cam Dunkerley, John LaFontaine

What to watch for this season: Jeff Teat won the goal-scoring race in 2024-25, with 56, well ahead of Wesley Berg and Ryan Smith (49). Can one of the NLL's most electrifying talents hit that same benchmark again this season?

Colorado Mammoth

2024-25 record: 8-10

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Andrew Kew, Dylan McIntosh, Braedon Saris, Aaron Woods

Key players lost: Damon Edwards, Tyson Gibson, Connor Kelly, Connor Robinson, Zed Williams

What to watch for this season: One of the NLL's most raucous home crowds will welcome in quite a few new faces, as the Mammoth were active this offseason in free agency.

Oshawa FireWolves

2024-25 record: 7-11

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Taggart Clark, Kyle Rubisch

Key players lost: Callum Crawford, Sam Firth, Ethan O'Connor

What to watch for this season: Following a move from Albany to Oshawa, the FireWolves welcome home four-time Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Rubisch, who is originally from Brampton, Ontario, and now resides in Whitby.

Philadelphia Wings

2024-25 record: 7-11

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Brian Cameron, Eric Fannell, Pat Foley

Key players lost: Mitch Jones, Tony Malcom, Shane Simpson

What to watch for this season: Joe Resetarits had an incredible 122 points last season as the Wings fell just shy of a playoff berth. What will it take to get over the hump this season?

Toronto Rock

2024-25 record: 6-12

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Sam English, Owen Hiltz, CJ Kirst, Nick Rose

Key players lost: Brian Cameron, Corey Small

What to watch for this season: How high can rookie sensations Owen Hiltz and CJ Kirst take the Rock in their initial NLL campaigns?

Las Vegas Desert Dogs

2024-25 record: 4-14

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key players added: Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Tyson Gibson, Mitch Jones, John LaFontaine

Key players lost: Holden Cottoni, Jonathan Gagliardi, Max Wayne

What to watch for this season: The Desert Dogs went all-in this offseason, bringing in a ridiculous amount of talent. Will that lead them to the playoffs?