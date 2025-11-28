National Lacrosse League 2025-26 team-by-team season preview

The 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season begins this weekend, with four games on tap:
Toronto Rock at Oshawa FireWolves: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego Seals at Ottawa Black Bears: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Georgia Swarm at Buffalo Bandits: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Mammoth at Vancouver Warriors: Saturday, 10 p.m.
All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.
Buffalo's home opener will include a banner-raising ceremony, as the club celebrates its third straight NLL championship. With eyes on a fourth straight title, which teams are most likely to challenge the Bandits?
Here's a look at all 14 teams ahead of what promises to be an exciting season of NLL action.
Buffalo Bandits
2024-25 record: 13-5
Playoff result: Won the championship
Key players added: Ryan Benesch, Mike Triolo, Coltrane Tyson
Key players lost: Chase Fraser, Chris Cloutier
What to watch for this season: The Bandits sealed their destiny as a dynasty by three-peating last season. Can they add to their legend with another consecutive title? Goaltender Matt Vinc is back on board for his 20th NLL season between the pipes, but Chase Fraser and Chris Cloutier signed elsewhere.
Saskatchewan Rush
2024-25 record: 13-5
Playoff result: Lost in the NLL Final
Key players added: Levi Verch
Key players lost: Mike Triolo
What to watch for this season: Much of the same roster returns for a team that pushed Buffalo to the edge -- both in the regular season and the playoffs.
Halifax Thunderbirds
2024-25 record: 11-7
Playoff result: Lost in semifinal
Key players added: Brendan Bomberry, Ethan O'Connor
Key players lost: N/A
What to watch for this season: Brendan Bomberry, a member of the Six Nations Chiefs, joins six other players from that roster in Halifax. Can he help push them over the hump and into the Finals?
Vancouver Warriors
2024-25 record: 11-7
Playoff result: Lost in semifinal
Key players added: Reece Callies, Curtis Dickson, Jesse King, Shane Simpson, Ethan Ticehurst
Key players lost: Riley Loewen, Aden Walsh
What to watch for this season: The Warriors were a different team after acquiring goaltender Christian Del Bianco during last season. How far can he -- and their key offseason additions -- take them in 2025-26?
Rochester Knighthawks
2024-25 record: 10-8
Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal
Key players added: Adam Thistlethwaite, Zed Williams
Key players lost: Brandon Slade, Kevin Orleman
What to watch for this season: With new ownership -- the Seneca Nation -- and a legendary player in Zed Williams now in the mix, Rochester hopes to get back into the playoffs, and push farther than the first round this time.
Calgary Roughnecks
2024-25 record: 10-8
Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal
Key players added: Riley Loewen, Noah Manning, Kyle Pepper, Aden Walsh
Key players lost: Reece Callies, Curtis Dickson, Dane Dobbie, Jesse King, Nick Rose
What to watch for this season: It's tough to lose one of the league's top-10 scorers from one season to the next. Unfortunately for Calgary, they lost two: Curtis Dickson (No. 9, 108 points) and Jesse King (No. 10, 105). Who will step up to replace them?
Georgia Swarm
2024-25 record: 9-9
Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal
Key players added: Nolan Byrne, Michael Grace, Connor Kelly, Ben Trumble
Key players lost: Brendan Bomberry, Andrew Kew, Jeremy Thompson, Miles Thompson
What to watch for this season: What will this team look like after losing two of the Thompson brothers from the roster?
San Diego Seals
2024-25 record: 9-9
Playoff result: Lost in quarterfinal
Key players added: Cam Dunkerley, Chris Kavanagh, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, Ari Steenhuis
Key players lost: Ryan Benesch, Rob Hellyer, Cam Holding, Kyle Rubisch
What to watch for this season: It's a Kavanagh family reunion in Southern California, as rookie Chris joins older brother Pat. The brothers won an NCAA outdoor lacrosse championship at Notre Dame.
Ottawa Black Bears
2024-25 record: 8-10
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Liam Aston, Tyler Carlson, Sam Firth, Rob Hellyer
Key players lost: Taggart Clark, Cam Dunkerley, John LaFontaine
What to watch for this season: Jeff Teat won the goal-scoring race in 2024-25, with 56, well ahead of Wesley Berg and Ryan Smith (49). Can one of the NLL's most electrifying talents hit that same benchmark again this season?
Colorado Mammoth
2024-25 record: 8-10
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Andrew Kew, Dylan McIntosh, Braedon Saris, Aaron Woods
Key players lost: Damon Edwards, Tyson Gibson, Connor Kelly, Connor Robinson, Zed Williams
What to watch for this season: One of the NLL's most raucous home crowds will welcome in quite a few new faces, as the Mammoth were active this offseason in free agency.
Oshawa FireWolves
2024-25 record: 7-11
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Taggart Clark, Kyle Rubisch
Key players lost: Callum Crawford, Sam Firth, Ethan O'Connor
What to watch for this season: Following a move from Albany to Oshawa, the FireWolves welcome home four-time Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Rubisch, who is originally from Brampton, Ontario, and now resides in Whitby.
Philadelphia Wings
2024-25 record: 7-11
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Brian Cameron, Eric Fannell, Pat Foley
Key players lost: Mitch Jones, Tony Malcom, Shane Simpson
What to watch for this season: Joe Resetarits had an incredible 122 points last season as the Wings fell just shy of a playoff berth. What will it take to get over the hump this season?
Toronto Rock
2024-25 record: 6-12
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Sam English, Owen Hiltz, CJ Kirst, Nick Rose
Key players lost: Brian Cameron, Corey Small
What to watch for this season: How high can rookie sensations Owen Hiltz and CJ Kirst take the Rock in their initial NLL campaigns?
Las Vegas Desert Dogs
2024-25 record: 4-14
Playoff result: Did not qualify
Key players added: Chris Cloutier, Chase Fraser, Tyson Gibson, Mitch Jones, John LaFontaine
Key players lost: Holden Cottoni, Jonathan Gagliardi, Max Wayne
What to watch for this season: The Desert Dogs went all-in this offseason, bringing in a ridiculous amount of talent. Will that lead them to the playoffs?