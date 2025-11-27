Arne Slot speaks after Liverpool's 4-1 loss to PSV in the Champions League at Anfield. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

After a 1-0 home win against Otohô d'Oyo in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opener, last season's semifinalists, Stellenbosch FC, prepare for a visit to Singida Black Stars in Zanzibar on Sunday.

Ashley Cupido's late winner handed Stellies all three points against the team from Congo-Brazzaville. Next up is a trip to a stadium which holds bittersweet memories for them.

Stellies made the semifinals of the Confederation Cup at the first attempt last season. However, a 1-0 defeat to Simba SC in Zanzibar left the Cape Winelands club with their backs against the wall ahead of the return leg in Durban.

When that ended in a 0-0 draw, Steve Barker's Maroons were unceremoniously dumped from the tournament. They could point to officiating decisions arguably going against them in Zanzibar, but they also could have buried their chances to claim another historic win.

This time, Stellies face an opponent with nowhere near the pedigree of Simba - but plenty to play for after a 2-0 loss to Algeria's CR Belouizdad in their first group stage fixture.

Singida Black Stars qualified for the group stage with aggregate wins over Rwanda's Rayon Sports and Burundi's Flambeau du Centre in the qualifying rounds, while Stellies were handed a bye for the first qualifying round and beat Equatorial Guinea's 15 de Agosto in the second.

South Africa international striker Ashley Cupido leads the line for Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch FC/Instagram (@stellenbosch_fc)

Key details

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City, Tanzania

How to watch: The match is scheduled to be aired on SuperSport's channel 209

Team news

Thabo Moloisane brought up 100 appearances for Stellies in their win over Otohô d'Oyo. He was one of three Stellenbosch players included in Hugo Broos' 45-man preliminary squad for AFCON 2025. Others were midfielder Mtehtheleli Mthiyane and striker Ashley Cupido.

Barker continues to rotate his squad as they come down from a physically demanding start to the season, which saw them competing on multiple fronts and navigating the departure of key players such as Fawaaz Basadien (to Mamelodi Sundowns), Sihle Nduli (to Orlando Pirates), and rising star Tylon Smith (to Queens Park Rangers).

Expected lineups

Singida Black Stars

GK Amas Obasogie

LB Nickson Kibabage | CB Mukrim Issa | CB Anthony Tra Bi Tra | RB Ande Koffi Cirille

CM Khalid Aucho | CM Amadú

LW Idriss Diomande | AM Clatous Chama | RW Lamine Jarjou

ST Elvis Rupia

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Turan Manafov | CB Athenkosi Mcaba | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Thato Khiba | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Sanele Barns | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus

ST Ashley Cupido

Stats

Stellenbosch FC have only conceded two goals in their last seven CAF Confederation Cup games (including preliminary rounds).

Thabo Moloisane has played 100 games for Stellenbosch FC in all competitions, including 17 in the CAF Confederation Cup (including preliminary rounds). He was the 12th player to reach 100 appearances for the club.