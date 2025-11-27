Open Extended Reactions

The Springboks seek to end arguably their most dominant year ever on a high as they visit Wales at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa have suffered two defeats all year, but no team can truly say they got the better of them, as those were in a Rugby Championship year where they also recorded wins over all three opponents in the tournament - including a 43-10 drubbing of New Zealand in Wellington and back-to-back wins over Argentina.

Apart from the All Blacks, Los Pumas and the Wallabies, the Springboks have additionally beaten Italy three times, and recorded a win apiece over the Barbarians, Georgia, Japan, France, and usual bogey team Ireland.

The last stop of their tour is a visit to a Wales side with only one Test win since the Rugby World Cup two years ago. This match takes place outside the official Test window, but the extra fixture has been slotted in by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in order to provide a financial boost to the local game.

Key Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 at 17:10 CAT (15:10 GMT)

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

How to watch: The match will be available on SuperSport

Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks on Saturday. WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Team news

Franco Mostert is available to play for the Springboks after his suspension for a red card against Italy was overturned. However, Lood de Jager is serving the third match of a four-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Thomas Ramos in the win over France - which also saw him red-carded.

Apart from de Jager, the Springboks are without Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Grant Williams, Handre Pollard, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Edwill van der Merwe, who have all returned to their provincial unions and clubs as a result of the scheduling of this fixture outside the official Test window.

Boks hooker Johan Grobbelaar said the team, regardless of which form it takes on the day, is full focused: "We've had a few big games over the last couple of weeks, which we've won, so the team has done really well.

"This is obviously the last one for the year for us, but there won't be any lack of motivation from the guys. We'll handle it with the same intensity as any other Test week, and we are looking forward to it.

"There may be some new combinations, with a few different guys getting opportunities, but everyone is 100% focused on the task at hand."

Wales have also been affected and will be without their players based in England and France. Their team had to be selected out of players available from local clubs Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Wales: Blair Murray, Ellis Mee, Joe Roberts, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Keiron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Rhys Davies, Taine Plumtree, Alex Mann, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Danny Southworth, Chris Coleman, James Ratti, Morgan Morse, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Callum Sheedy, Ben Thomas.

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Damian de Allende, Andre, Canan Moodie, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach

Stats:

Given that their win over the Barbarians in November 2023 was not in an official Test, Wales have only won one of their last 22 Test matches.

The Springboks are on a seven-match winning run.

The Springboks have won their last four Tests against Wales - and the last three were each settled by margins of 28 points or more.