South Africa scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is set to earn his 5oth Test cap for the Springboks when he runs out against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, as part of a much-changed squad from last weekend.

Boks head coach Rassie Erasmus has made nine changes from the side that beat Ireland in Dublin, due in large part to the Test being played outside the international window and players having to return to their clubs.

That said, the World Champions are hardly fielding a second string, with the likes of Siya Kolisi, Damian de Allende, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the starting line-up.

Erasmus said of Reinach's achievement if he comes on off the bench: "Cobus is a true team man and he's been a stand-out player for us this season and over the years, so we are delighted to see him earn this achievement.

"He's patiently waited for his chances and grabbed every opportunity with both hands, so to see him achieve this at 35 years old makes it an even more remarkable feat."

Erasmus expected Wales to present a stern challenge, despite also losing several players to club duty and said: "Both teams were in a similar situation with regards to the availability of players, but they have a balanced squad with a few seasoned players and several younger guys who will be desperate to make a statement.

"So, we are expecting them to come out firing and to throw everything at us. This is also the last match of the year for both teams, so there's no doubt they'll give everything to finish their season on a high note and try to improve their world ranking with the RWC draw coming up next week."

Springboks: Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Zachary Porthen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Eben Etzebeth, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach