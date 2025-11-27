Wunderkind Estevao wows with Messi-esque goal vs Barcelona: UCL MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

For Estevao Willian Almeida de Oliveira Goncalves, the spotlight had always come naturally. He was 10 when Nike signed him to a professional contract - the youngest Brazilian to ever do so. There were videos of him, aged 11, that went viral in his homeland. He was 16 when he made his debut for Palmeiras, in a match that won his club the Brasileirao title. Casually sporting the nickname 'Messinho' (Little Messi), the hype never died down as Chelsea paid a fee rising up to €57 million for his services in 2024. He joined the club after turning 18 this summer and immediately got the fans onside with some superb displays, which included a late winner against Liverpool.

Quietly confident, Estevao took it all in stride.

And yet, when Barcelona came to town, there was an air of this being his first big test. The La Liga giants had tracked Estevao since he was 11, with the Brazilian even speaking of a fondness for the club. With a certain Lamine Yamal coming through in the same position though, Barcelona were never going to go above and beyond to sign him, especially with the state of the club's finances.

It was billed as Yamal vs Estevao before the game, and after 90 magical minutes, there was only one winner. Chelsea may have won the game against ten-man Barcelona 3-0, but the name on everyone's lips was Estevao, as he scored a wondergoal to cement his reputation as one of the potential superstars of the game... and perhaps cause Barcelona to look on wistfully.

It certainly didn't help that Yamal was kept quiet all night by Marc Cucurella. Barcelona's high-risk football (and backline) under Hansi Flick hadn't clicked going forward, and defensively had already caused them plenty of issues, with Ronald Araujo's sending off adding to the misery of going a goal down in the first half.

There was still a result to be salvaged though... until Estevao had his say.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Pinging the ball around the back as they brought it out of their defence, a stray pass saw a marauding Andrey Santos pounce, intercepting the ball. A quick 1-2 with Estevao later, Santos spread the ball to Reese James in the middle of the park. The Chelsea captain wasted no time in toe-poking a pass forward to Estevao running forward into space.

Stamford Bridge rose up as their 18-year-old Brazilian collected the ball. With Alejandro Balde a bit out of position, Pau Cubarsi came over to close Estevao down. A couple of shadow movements with his legs, Estevao drew the Catalan defender closer, planting his right foot firmly to feint going in on the outside, only for a quick shimmy of his hips and a couple of soft touches of the ball with his left foot to quickly turn inside. Cubarsi had been sent back to La Masia, no longer relevant as Estevao drove inside.

His job wasn't over, however, as Balde had raced back with his searing pace to cover the inside. Holding him off with surprising strength, Estevao had to readjust, as the angle with his favoured left foot wasn't there anymore. He'd been dealing with the spotlight all his life, what was one more challenge? Taking the ball in his stride, Estevao changed plans, and instinctually hammered a rising shot with his right foot.

The connection was sweet, and the ball took off like a rocket. Joan Garcia was manning his near post in the Barcelona goal, but he had no chance - Estevao had let off a cannon and as the ball burst into the back of the net, firmly announced his arrival on the European stage. 2-0, game over, Estevao ringing around the world. Messinho was here.

After the game, Estevao remained typically humble, saying "I don't really have any words. It was the perfect night. It was such a special goal in my career for me and I hope to score many more. It was the most special moment of my career. I'm just grateful to God for everything that has happened for me. From the moment I arrived here, I felt such a connection with the fans. I'm just so happy that I could score for them and make them happy. I hope to keep making them happy and score more goals for them."

Estevao's performance had left the Barcelona defenders dizzy, but it applied to his manager Enzo Maresca as well, who contradicted himself by comparing the Brazilian's goal to that of Lionel Messi, and then moments later asked the media to not make such comparisons.

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"The goal Estevao scored reminded me of the one [Lionel Messi] scored against us in the Club World Cup. It's very similar, the same action," said Maresca. "He needs to relax. He needs to enjoy his football; he needs to play football. Him and Lamine [Yamal, of Barcelona] are so young at 18, if you start to talk about Ronaldo and Messi, that's too much pressure for young boys like them. They need to arrive at the training ground happy for sessions, but when you start to compare them with those two, it's too much for them."

Maresca can plead all he wants, because as long as Estevao continues to score such wondergoals, the little Messi will not remain little for much longer.

For announcing himself on the UEFA Champions League stage with a goal that sparked comparisons to the GOATs, Estevao takes our UCL Moment of the Week.