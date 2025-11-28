Unnati, Tanvi, Srikanth in Syed Modi QFs; India begin Jr. Hockey World Cup campaign against Chile: Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 28

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

November is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on November 28, 2025.

What's on today?

Hockey: India kick off their Junior Men's Hockey World Cup campaign in Tamil Nadu against Chile.

Badminton: Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma and Kidambi Srikanth are among the Indians in action in the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi Super 300 event today.

What happened yesterday?