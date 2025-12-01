Steve Nicol praises Chelsea's performance vs. Arsenal despite going down to 10 men. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Themba Zwane has been omitted from Bafana Bafana's 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith the two surprise inclusions.

Winger Campbell (Club Brugge) and centre-back Smith (Queens Park Rangers) are both 20-year-old rising stars who have earned minutes at senior level in Europe, but have yet to become first team regulars for their clubs or make their Bafana debuts under Broos.

Broos had previously suggested he was unhappy with Brugge for not giving him more game time than the intermittent first team substitute appearances he has had and denying him a place in South Africa's FIFA U20 World Cup squad.

Broos previously said: "Shandre is with that selection of 45-50 players, along with other players, but I think just before a big tournament like AFCON, starting or changing things, I don't think it's a good idea."

With that in mind, the inclusion of Campbell in his 25-man squad could be seen as a U-turn - although it may partially have been influenced by Zwane's persistent injury troubles.

Smith's inclusion ahead of former Stellenbosch teammate Thabo Moloisane in the final squad is out of step with recent national team squads, but Moloisane is one of three reserve players on standby along with Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners.

Rayners and Shabalala, like Moloisane, have cause to feel disappointed at not making the initial travelling group of 25, but their omission is - in a sense - a sign of the depth in the talent pool that has grown since Broos took charge of the national team in 2021.

Orlando Pirates winger/attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng makes the cut despite an inconsistent run of form for Orlando Pirates, affected partially by injury. However, there is no room for Minnesota United winger/forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Overall, there are few surprises in Broos' squad - but just enough aces up his sleeve to catch opponents unaware.

Tylon Smith, a U20 AFCON winner with South Africa in July, has been named in the senior squad for AFCON 2025 in Morocco. MOHAMED TAGELDIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana fixtures

Bafana are in Group B for the tournament in Morocco (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) - alongside Egypt and neighbouring sides Angola and Zimbabwe.

They will face Angola in Marrakesh on Dec. 22 before travelling to Agadir to face Egypt on Boxing Day. Their last group stage fixture will be back in Marrakesh against Zimbabwe on Dec. 29.

Final 25-man Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (both Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Tylon Smith (QPR, England)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem, Saudi Arabia), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Standby reserves: Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)