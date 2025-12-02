The 'Futbol W' crew discuss what the future holds for Trinity Rodman after Washington Spirit's 1-0 defeat to Gotham FC in the NWSL Championship final. (1:44)

November 2025 was one of African women's football's most eventful months to date at club level, with stars shining in every corner of the globe.

Thembi Kgatlana finally got her hands on her first league title in Mexico, while Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday led Washington Spirit to the brink of the NWSL crown only to fall agonisingly short.

There were standout performances in the UEFA Women's Champions League by the likes of Tabitha Chawinga and Christy Ucheibe, while an exciting CAF Women's Champions League tournament saw Morocco's AS FAR become the second club to win the competition for a second time.

1. Rosemonde Kouassi, Washington Spirit

Kouassi has spent her first year and a half at Washington Spirit battling for a place in the starting lineup, but by the end of their run to the NWSL Championship game, she had become the driving force of the team.

The 23-year-old Ivorian has operated primarily on the right wing for Washington and has earned her stripes mostly as a playmaker, while occasionally chipping in goals. Kouassi has started 23 games for the club since joining in July 2024, picking up four goals and eight assists in the NWSL regular season and playoffs.

In the 2-0 NWSL semi-final win over Portland Thorns, she put in probably her best performance to date in the NWSL. Kouassi wreaked havoc among the Thorns defence all game, but her crowning moment came in the 27th minute.

A Portland corner was headed clear at the near post and Kouassi was onto it in a flash, brushing off Kaitlyn Torpey on the touchline as she kept the ball in play while beating the Matildas full-back round the outside. Kouassi then cut in, brought Mackenzie Arnold off her line, and then squared to Gift Monday for the tap-in.

It was her sixth assist for Monday alone in all competitions this season out of her total of seven. Kouassi had previously teed her up in the quarter-final win over Racing Louisville.

Although Washington lost the final 1-0 to Gotham FC, this was a breakout season for Kouassi -- who can now truly count herself among Africa's stars.

Rosemonde Kouassi has all but cemented her spot in Washington Spirit's first-choice starting lineup. Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images

2. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

Monday clinches second place in our monthly power rankings for being on the end of Kouassi's two playoff assists in November.

Her goal in the quarter-final against Racing Louisville was an inch-perfect header off a superbly weighted Kouassi cross from the right. Monday netted again in the semi-final against Portland Thorns to take her tally for the season into double figures - two playoff goals in addition to her eight in the regular season.

3. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

Kgatlana got her hands on her first league title since moving to Mexico as the ultimate player for the big occasion popped up at crucial moments again to help Tigres to the Apertura.

The Banyana Banyana forward scored in the 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul which clinched top spot in the regular season standings for Tigres.

UANL then beat Juárez in the quarter-finals and Cruz Azul in the semi-finals - both over two legs - to set up a two-legged tie with Club América in the final.

Once again, Kgatlana came off the bench to play an instrumental role in a comeback -- just as she had in the regular season against Cruz Azul weeks prior. The Missile from Mohlakeng scored Tigres' second goal as they came back from 3-0 down to draw the first leg 3-3 before going on to win the second 1-0 to be crowned champions.

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana celebrates her Liga MX Femenil title win with Tigres, draped in the South African flag. Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

4. Esther Okoronkwo, AFC Toronto

Having finished fourth in Canada's Northern Super League regular season scoring table and topped the assists standings, Esther Okoronkwo saved her best performance of the season for the semi-finals.

Okoronkwo scored a superb hat-trick as AFC Toronto beat Montreal Roses 4-1 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate to reach the Championship game.

Toronto ultimately lost 2-1 to Vancouver Rise, but a superb year for the Super Falcons forward has seen her stand out at both club and international level.

5. Tabitha Chawinga, OL Lyonnes

Malawi icon Chawinga not only scored a crucial goal for Lyonnes in a 1-0 win over Paris FC which kept up their perfect start to the Première Ligue season, but also netted in a 3-3 UEFA Women's Champions League draw with Juventus.

The French champions were 3-0 down shortly before the hour mark when they won the ball in the middle of the park and hit Juve at pace. Chawinga peeled away from Emma Kullberg to get in behind and calmly slotted across Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and into the bottom corner to ignite a comeback.

Lyonnes -- who once dominated European women's football but lost last season's UWCL semi-final tie to eventual champions Arsenal -- will be counting on the elder Chawinga sister for more moments of magic as they look to get back on top of the continent.

Tabitha Chawinga starred for Lyonnes against Paris FC and Juventus. Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Nigeria goalkeeper Nnadozie earned the Women's Super League save of the month for a superb reflex stop in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Nnadozie denied Fuka Nagano, tipping her long-range piledriver onto the crossbar in a moment of brilliance which ultimately ensured Brighton walked away with a share of the spoils.

The award was yet another significant honour for Nnadozie, who in November was also crowned CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year for a third time running.

7. Christy Ucheibe, Benfica

Benfica top the Portuguese 1a Divisão Women, but Ucheibe's greatest showcase of brilliance in November came in the 1-1 UEFA Women's Champions League draw with Twente.

The Nigeria midfielder was Player of the Match in a game which saw Cristina Martín-Prieto open the scoring for the Portuguese side before Lynn Carla Groenewegen equalised.

Versatile Nigeria midfielder Echegini was on the scoresheet for PSG in their 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne in the Première Ligue.

Earlier in the month, she picked up an assist for Romée Leuchter's opener in a 2-0 win over Le Havre.

PSG continue to keep the pressure on Lyon at the top of the league, having won all seven of their games bar a solitary defeat to their title rivals, who have eight wins from eight this season.

9. Rasheedat Ajibade, Paris Saint-Germain

Although she picked up an injury in PSG's 3-1 UWCL defeat to Bayern Munich, Nigeria captain Ajibade made her presence felt while she was on the pitch -- providing an assist for Sakina Karchaoui.

Karchaoui's opener had put PSG in front, but they were ultimately overpowered as the game progressed. Ajibade will hope to be back in action soon as PSG continue their title chase in France.

10. Khadija Er-Rmichi, AS FAR

Morocco goalkeeper Er-Rmichi was immense in goal for AS FAR as they won the CAF Women's Champions League while only conceding once in five games.

AS FAR are now one of only two teams to have won the CAF WCL twice, with the other being South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. What sets AS FAR apart is that they have been on the podium in all five editions, with Er-Rmichi a leader for them since the start of their quest for African supremacy.