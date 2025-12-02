Heading into AFCON, on the back of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa have developed a winning instinct that was lacking before, says defender Thabo Moloisane. (1:11)

Hugo Broos has named a formidable Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - though it is probably not one that can be considered favourites to win the tournament in Morocco (21 Dec. - 18 Jan).

However, it is a squad that strikes a superb balance between youth and experience and if they do not pull off a surprise and go all the way to the title in Morocco, it will at the very least set Bafana Bafana up well for the future.

Youth rules the roost under Broos

The two surprise inclusions in the squad were winger Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge) and centre-back Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers). Whatever part they play in Morocco, it is likely to prove a masterstroke in years to come. The two talented 20-year-olds will gain immeasurable experience from this tournament - as will other youngsters whose inclusion was less surprising.

Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq), and Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates) are all 21 years old or younger. That brings the total number of U21 players in the squad to seven, with Smith and Campbell included.

At AFCON 2019 -- the last edition which Bafana qualified for before Broos took over in 2021 - the youngest player in Stuart Baxter's squad was Lebo Mothiba, who was 23 years old at the time.

Bafana paid for their poor succession planning when they failed to qualify for AFCON 2021 under Molefi Ntseki. Subsequently, Broos ripped the playbook apart and introduced a culture where young talent was prioritised, but not at all costs.

Experienced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams captains the side, with fellow senior players including his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena. Burnley striker Lyle Foster is only 25 years old, but widely viewed as one of the leaders of the team, having experienced highs and lows well beyond his age.

South Africa's Shandre Campbell, only 20 and still with braces on his teeth, has been shining in Belgium with Club Brugge, and earned a call up for the Africa Cup of Nations. Jan De Meuleneir / Photonews via Getty Images

Country before ego

One defining feature of Broos' squads over the years has been his willingness to admit mistakes and make selections which have bucked his usual trends.

In this AFCON squad announcement, he did not explicitly admit any error in overlooking Smith and Campbell previously, but he was bold enough to select the uncapped duo despite previously saying he did not want to make drastic changes right before an AFCON tournament.

In previous years, Broos has gained respect by admitting an error in overlooking Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane. In this case, Zwane has likely missed out on the squad only due to his persistent injury woes.

Broos has also been willing to make exceptions to his usual strategies. For instance, he publicly voiced his disapproval at Nkota's move from Orlando Pirates to Al-Ettifaq, but has nevertheless been gracious enough to acknowledge his strong form since with continued selection in the team.

Five players to watch

Burnley's Lyle Foster is the obvious threat upfront for Bafana Bafana, but there are several younger players who could be in line for a breakout tournament.

Mohau Nkota has been in superb form for the national team and for Al-Ettifaq and has the potential to become the star of this team. The 21-year-old has regularly stood up to the biggest names in world football in the Saudi Pro League and could use this tournament to put himself on the radar for clubs in Europe.

So, too, could Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi - who have both also been linked with moves to Major League Soccer. Mofokeng could be used as a winger or a number 10, while Mbokazi is a likely starter at centre-back.

Teboho Mokoena was at the centre of a storm as his inclusion against Lesotho in a game he was banned for saw Bafana docked three points in FIFA World Cup qualifying. Ultimately, Bafana qualified for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico regardless.

He is now free to focus on dictating tempo in the middle of the park and being the engine of a team where his quality has been valued by Broos through highs and lows.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has revolutionised the Bafana outfit, focusing on youth and steering them to both AFCON and 2026 World Cup qualification. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

How far will they go?

Having finished third at AFCON 2023, Bafana Bafana will once again be a surprise package in Morocco. This is a better team on paper than the one that excelled in Côte d'Ivoire in early 2024 (when the tournament was held belatedly).

Whether they win the tournament or not, making it to the final in Rabat would be widely viewed as a success. South Africa have only twice made it that far - beating Tunisia on home soil in 1996 and losing to Egypt in Burkina Faso two years later.

Despite a tough group, which features Egypt and neighbouring countries Angola and Zimbabwe, this is one of South Africa's best opportunities to make it to Africa's showpiece game.

They do not have the best squad in Africa, but they have plenty of capable players who will not be widely known to opponents. Furthermore, they have a strong league, good chemistry within the group and a team culture which is finally serving as an asset, rather than holding African football's sleeping giant back.

Writer's Prediction: Runners-up

Final 25-man Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (both Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Tylon Smith (QPR, England)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem, Saudi Arabia), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Standby reserves: Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)