Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu has received his first call up to the Super Eagles as Nigeria named a 54-strong provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off later this month.

Born in London, Alebiosu started his career with Arsenal, where he spent over a decade, signing his first professional contract with the London club in 2020, although his first taste of senior professional football came during a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra.

He left the Gunners to join KV Kortrijk in 2023 and was signed by Rovers last July where he has featured in every single game and the former St Mirren loanee has arguably been Rovers' standout performer this season.

The 23-year-old has played at both right back and right midfield during his time there, but has been predominantly utilised for his attacking abilities.

Alebiosu recently completed his nationality switch from England to Nigeria and is expected to be a boost to Nigeria's flagging defence, which is reeling from the loss of outstanding youngster Benjamin Fredricks, and Ola Aina's injury concerns.

Still, with no time for a training camp before the squad is pruned down to that 28-man squad, it is uncertain if Alebiosu will make the Final Cut and questions have been asked as to the need for such a large squad under the circumstances.

A statement from the NFF said: "A final list of 28 players will be drawn from the provisional list in a matter of days."

Leading the names is captain William Troost-Ekong, who was forced to go on social media to dispel rumours of international retirement just last week.

Star forward Victor Osimhen will lead the charge upfront, along with some of the regular faces, like Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

There is a high profile return to the squad for former first choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, as well as brothers Tom and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

From the domestic league, coach Eric Sekou Chelle has picked five players, Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ebenezer Harcourt, Ekeson Okorie, Chisom Orji and Adekunle Adeleke.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to open their training camp in Egypt on December 10. The team is expected to play a couple of friendly matches against as yet unnamed opponents before the tournament begins on December 21.

Nigeria is in Group C of the tournament alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy); Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel); Peter Agba (Maccabi Haifa, Israel); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Gençlerbirligi SK, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic Glasgow, Scotland); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen, Germany); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Abdulrasheed Shehu (Niger Tornadoes); Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen, Czech Republic); Ekeson Okorie (Nasarawa United); Chisom Orji (Warri Wolves); Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (OH Leuven, Belgium); Philip Otele (FC Basel, Switzerland); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia); Emmanuel Michael (Linzer Athletik SK, Austria)